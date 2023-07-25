Video Games

Does Pikmin 4 Have 2 Player Co-Op?

Pikmin 4 sees you rescuing a group of crash-landed astronauts, with the aid of your trusty dog-thing and dozens of leaf-headed Pikmin. But what if you want a little human help, another player to aid you in your quest? If you want to know whether Pikmin 4 does or does not have 2-player co-op, along with potential local and online multiplayer options in general, here is the full answer.

2-Player Co-op and Local Multiplayer Explained for Pikmin 4

Pikmin 4 does have local 2-player co-op, but if you’ve come from Pikmin 3, it might seem like a step down. There is a co-op mode, but only one player is in control of the Pikmin. Player 2 moves a crosshair and fires objects at enemy monsters, and that’s it. They don’t get to be a second astronaut and control their own Pikmin; they just operate the “Pebble Pitcher.”

It feels like an afterthought, and it doesn’t play very well either. I honestly can’t imagine player 2 sticking around when they realize how little control they have over the action. There is a local versus mode, Dandori Battle, which is a little more fun. It supports player vs. player, player vs. CPU, or player vs. player vs. CPU. But as far as co-op mode, you get to control a crosshair and that’s about it.

Does Pikmin 4 Have Online Multiplayer?

Pikmin 4 has no online multiplayer whatsoever. You can’t take your army of leaf-headed critters online.

So, the answer to whether Pikmin 4 has 2-player co-op is yes, but it’s very underwhelming and it isn’t the same as Pikmin 3’s co-op. There is also no online multiplayer.

