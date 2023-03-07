Arkane Studios Austin’s Redfall has you fighting back against a vampire menace, combating both the creatures and their human and semi-human thralls. You can kick vampire bottom on Xbox Series X | S and PC in both single-player and multiplayer modes. But if you are wondering if Xbox players can team up with PC players, here is the answer to whether Redfall has crossplay support.

Redfall Does Support Crossplay Between Console and PC

The game does feature crossplay, so no matter what platform you’re on, you can take on the living and unliving together. Whether you succeed is another question altogether, but a little bit of cooperation can go a long way.

Arkane divulged this answer in a Q&A with publisher Bethesda, which also delves into the game’s open world. The developer doesn’t explain why Redfall isn’t called Left 4 Bled, but we’re willing to let that slide.

PC Game Pass Subscribers Can Team Up with Steam Players Too

Something else the Q&A clears up is whether those who’ve purchased Redfall on Steam can play with those who’ve downloaded the game via PC Game Pass. The good news is that, yes, you can. So, ultimately, it doesn’t matter whether you’ve got the game via Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, or purchased it outright on either PC or Xbox — everyone can play together.

So, on the topic of whether Redfall supports crossplay, that’s what you need to know.