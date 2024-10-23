Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero not only offers players a story mode recreating Akira Toriyama’s classic manga/anime Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super but also alternate paths for the story to go. Here are all the branching paths for Vegeta’s story mode in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.

All Vegeta Branching Paths in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

Parental Bond Branching Path

The first Vegeta branching path begins with the Wind-Up Doll episode that pits Vegeta against Android 18. If Vegeta can successfully defeat 18 within the time limit provided, the divergence from the canonical story begins, as Vegeta resolves to not only better himself but his son Future Trunks after learning about the existence of the villainous Cell.

After the fight with Android 18, Vegeta will undergo an intense sparring match with Future Trunks as part of their father-son training regimen. To progress the Parental Bond branching path, rather than returning to Vegeta’s main storyline, Vegeta must defeat Future Trunks in battle after the time-traveling hero transforms into Super Trunks, an upgraded version of the regular Super Saiyan form.

After this training session, Vegeta will start as the first contestant in the Cell Games against Perfect Cell as part of this branching path, with Future Trunks hurt by Cell during the proceedings, pushing Vegeta to new levels of power. The Parental Bond Branching Path ends with Vegeta and Future Trunks teaming up to destroy Perfect Cell with a joint Final Flash, ending this Sparking Zero alternate storyline.

Number One Spot Branching Path

The Majin Buu saga has its own branching path, Number One Spot, beginning with the Vegeta’s Wicked Heart episode. When Babidi attempts to take over Vegeta through his dark magic, the player has the option to “Shake off brainwashing.” This option is available if the player completes the Preparing for the World Tournament episode without losing a substantial amount of health. Selecting this will spare Vegeta from Babidi’s control and officially launch the Number One Spot branching path.

The first alternate episode has Vegeta fight against Dabura and defeating him continues the path, with Vegeta proceeding to fight Babidi himself. Defeating the evil wizard effectively prevents Majin Buu from emerging from his prison and continuing the branching path, with the Z-Fighters returning to the World Martial Arts Tournament after successfully saving the world. The branching path ends with one last fight, finally giving Vegeta the chance to defeat Goku in the tournament, bringing this alternate story to a close.

And that’s all of Vegeta’s branching paths in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

