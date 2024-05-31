Does Silent Hill f Have a Release Date?

What horrors lurk in rural Japan? In Silent Hill f we might finally find out. Here’s whether or not Silent Hill f has an official release date.

Recommended Videos

In a bid to revitalize the beloved Silent Hill franchise, Konami has set to release a slew of games. Since then, we’ve seen the debut of Silent Hill: Ascension and Silent Hill: Short Message, two free games that have laid the foundation of the ‘Silent Hill Phenomenon’. Which explains how Silent Hill f, set in a rural town in Japan in the 1960s, can exist.

Unfortunately, even after the Silent Hill Transmission released on May 30, we still don’t have any new concrete information on when Silent Hill f or any of the upcoming Silent Hill games beyond Silent Hill 2 will release. We’ll likely have to wait until the next transmission next year to finally have that date revealed.

Related: Silent Hill 2’s Release Date Has Been Confirmed

Beyond that, we know that Silent Hill f’s writer is Ryukishi07, who wrote the cult classic visual novels and anime Higurashi When They Cry. Fans of this series will recall the small-town setting, which seems similar to Silent Hill f, and the focus on school children as both the protagonists and antagonists.

Image via Konami

As for why it’s called Silent Hill f, we still don’t know. We theorize that, based on the distinct slant of the ‘f’ in the games title, that the ‘f’ represents forte. Forte in music means something that’s loud or strong, though what that might represent in the larger plot is still yet to be seen. Though the music of the Silent Hill f trailer is certainly distinct, with its mixture of traditional Japanese instruments and nostalgic bridges from the original games.

Related: The Silent Hill 2 Remake Will Never Be Silent Hill 2, and That Is Fine

Silent Hill f’s release date is pending.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more