Rollback netcode is essential tech for multiplayer fighting games with online matchmaking, helping reduce input latency between players. The system is becoming more common nowadays, but will the upcoming Tekken 8 also have rollback netcode? Here’s what to know.

Does Tekken 8 Have Rollback Netcode?

In April 2023, director Katushiro Harada confirmed that rollback netcode will be available on all platforms for Tekken 8. In response to a player on Twitter asking whether there would be rollback netcode, Harada replied: “already installed it, and it already has what you want.”

In the past, Tekken 7 had rollback netcode, so it was already assumed the next title would get the same treatment. That said, Tekken 7’s rollback netcode was far from perfect, and according to players who have tested Tekken 8 through betas and demos, the latter is only slightly better.

“It’s not great…a far cry from Street Fighter 6’s netcode,” explained one Redditor. “But it is likely a little better than Tekken 7’s netcode.”

Despite that, others have clarified Tekken 8’s rollback netcode provides a “steady” playing experience against players in different regions. “Not ideal, but nice to know I can casually play friends across the world and not have the match be completely underwater,” said another Reddit user, adding, “No combos were dropped.”

Fans are rightfully picky about this – and have been for years – since bad netcode can ruin the experience, especially when matched with players on the other side of the world. Of course, players are basing much of their assumptions on unfinished builds of Tekken 8, so the final product may be much better. We won’t really know more until the game launches officially in February.

