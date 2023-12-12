Things have not gone well for The Day Before. However, if you’re thinking of tackling this newly released zombie game, you might wonder, does The Day Before have single player? Here’s what you need to know.

Does The Day Before Have Single Player?

The Day Before has been sold as a zombie MMO, which suggests multiplayer is going to be a major part of it. You know – team raids, working together to deal with a horde at your doors. That sort of thing.

However, The Day Before is not an MMO – it’s a small-scale extraction shooter, and, as such, it lends itself more to single-play. It doesn’t specifically have single player, but there’s nothing to stop you from just playing it solo.

There also aren’t that many zombies, so unless you’ve totally run out of ammo, you’re unlikely to find yourself torn apart by a horde of zombies. Lethal Company is significantly harder if you play it solo, but that’s not the case here.

So, The Day Before doesn’t have single player, but there’s no requirement to set up a team, and there’s nothing to stop you just jumping into a game and shooting your way solo around the map.

Can You Play The Day Before Offline?

Given that you don’t absolutely need other players for The Day Before’s activities, you may also be wondering whether you can play The Day Before offline. Maybe you’re sick of getting shot by other players and want to explore this zombie-infested city without anyone else getting involved.

Unfortunately, there is no way of playing The Day Before offline. You have to join a server to play it, and there’s no way around that. That’s a concern, given that the developer has now closed their doors. If the game, which isn’t in a great state as is, loses its servers, it’ll be completely unplayable.

So, you can play The Day Before solo, but there’s no official single player mode and no offline mode.