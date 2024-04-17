Does the Dog Die in Fallout Season 1? Answered

Like many a Fallout game, Amazon’s Fallout TV series features a dog as a recurring character. But given the harshness of the wasteland, you might wonder does the dog die in Fallout? Here’s what happens to CX404 in the show, explained.

What Happens to CX404 in Fallout Season 1?

CX404, later dubbed Dogmeat, does not die in the Fallout show, though he does get very badly hurt and goes through several owners. As the credits roll on the final episode, he’s trotting along with The Ghoul and vault-dweller Lucy.

So how does he end up there? Here’s a brief rundown of CX404’s doggy journey.

As a puppy, he’s adopted by Enclave scientist Siggi Wilzig, despite being underweight (Wilzig fakes his weight).

When Wilzig is attacked by The Ghoul, CX404 attacks him only to get stabbed.

The Ghoul uses a Stimpak to heal the dog, so he can use him to track the scientist.

The Ghoul later abandons him by a monster-infested lake.

Maximus and Thaddeus find him and he tags along with Maximus (posing as Knight Titus)

When Thaddeus betrays Maximus, locking him into his power armour, CX404 follows Thaddeus, or rather the smell of his late master’s head.

Thaddeus later locks CX404 in a gas station Nuka Cola icebox.

The Ghoul passes through the same location, and frees CX404, who he names Dogmeat.

Finally, he accompanies The Ghoul and Lucy in their pursuit of Lucy’s father.

Dogmeat has been the name of several Fallout mutts, but this isn’t the same dog featured in the games. But unlike a lot of human protagonists, he lives through season 1. Hopefully he’ll stick with The Ghoul and Lucy in season 2 (if the show gets one) and not get passed along every five minutes.

So CX404/Dogmeat doesn’t die in Amazon’s Fallout series. That’s what happens to CX404 in the Fallout show.

