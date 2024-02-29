Does Tifa Die in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth?

The Avalanche team finds themselves tackling new challenges in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, and several characters experience situations more dire than expected. With Tifa struggling to prove to Cloud that she is a person he can trust, she finds herself in harm’s way – but does she get out alive?

From the first chapter of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, players learn of the struggles Tifa has had to overcome to be a part of Avalanche. From losing her parents to Sephiroth in his burning of Nibelheim to the nearly fatal injury to sustained when she attempted to challenge him in the Mako reactor, she has been sobered by hardships and life-altering challenges.

**Major Plot Spoilers Ahead**

Why Doesn’t Cloud Trust Tifa in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Image via Square Enix

In Chapter 2, players learn that Cloud’s mind is being manipulated by Sephiroth. After the team settles in for the night at the Kalm Inn, Cloud, and Tifa go to the roof to talk. Cloud questions that she is who she says, convinced that she died in the Mako Reactor after being stabbed by Sephiroth.

Tifa, shocked by the accusation, lifts her shirt to show him the scar on his chest from the injury. Despite the proof, Cloud remains unsure as his grasp on reality begins to degrade.

This early interaction between the pair seems to set the mood for their relationship. Tifa knows that Cloud’s memories of the Nibelheim incident aren’t accurate, that they belong to Zack. She believes he wasn’t there at all – though players of Final Fantasy VII: Crisis Core Reunion will know that he is one of the cadets who travels with Zack to the reactor. Because of this, she seems to keep her distance from him, creating more opportunities for Cloud and Aerith to interact.

Does Tifa Die When Cloud Pushes Her Into The Mako Pool Inside The Gongaga Reactor

Image via Square Enix

The short answer is no, Tifa does not die after falling into the Gongaga Mako reactor pool.

After a harrowing journey spanning multiple chapters, the Avalanche crew (plus Yuffie) reach the broken-down Mako Reactor in Gongaga. Here, players face off against Scarlet, and in the aftermath of several difficult boss fights, Cloud loses composure and attacks Tifa. Unable to fight him off, Tifa is pushed off the edge of the platform and into a massive pool of Mako that has gathered inside the reactor.

She attempts to swim back to the platform ledge, risking Mako exposure and poisoning, but is swallowed by a “Weapon” of the planet, where she is drug down through the Mako pool into the Lifestream.

Protected by the Weapon, she can regain memories she lost after an accident as a child. She remembers that she was abandoned by the boys who had agreed to accompany her to Mount Nibel, where she was attempting to prove that her recently deceased mother had “gone over the mountain”. A young Cloud follows, trying to stop her, but she falls and hits her head, distorting her memories from before the accident.

After retrieving her memories, the Weapon brings Tifa back to the Avalanche crew sitting on the platform. From here, she is taken back to Gongaga, where she regains consciousness with no ill effects from her exposure to the Lifestream. Instead, she explains to Cloud that she remembered the situation from their childhood. She also seems to harbor no anger at Cloud for the break in his mental state, instead expressing gratitude that he was there to help her as a child.

Does Tifa Make It To The End of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Yes, Tifa survives the events of FF7: Rebirth. With this knowledge, players will likely be able to continue the journey alongside Tifa in the final installment of the story when it becomes available to play at a future date.