Does Your FF7 Rebirth Demo Save Carry Over? Answered

With the FF7 Rebirth demo out, you’re probably wondering if the progress you’ve made in Fall of a Hero in Nibelheim carries over to the full game itself. Well, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Will Your FF7 Rebirth Demo Progress Carry Over?

The short answer is, no. Whatever progress you’ve made in the FF7 Rebirth demo will be lost once the full game has launched, and your gained levels, equipment, Materia, and items will not carry over to the final product.

The long answer is just a little bit more nuanced than that.

For folks who have played the FF7 Rebirth demo, as long as you keep the demo save file on your console, you will be able to redeem a few goodies in the full game. Here’s what you’ll get in the final release:

Kupo Charm

Survival Set

We doubt these items will have any kind of significant impact on the overall gameplay experience of Rebirth, but they’re a nice touch to show that you’ve spent a little bit of time in Gaia already. In addition to that, while your progress doesn’t carry over, you’ll also be able to skip the entire Nibelheim flashback sequence in the full game.

The first part of the FF7 Rebirth demo takes place in Nibelheim, where you get to learn more about Cloud and Sephiroth’s past together. The full game starts off with this sequence, so if you’ve got your demo save file on hand, the game will allow you to bypass it altogether and jump straight into the main story content.

And that’s all you need to know about how your FF7 Rebirth demo and save carries over.