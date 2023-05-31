NewsVideo Games

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons Nabs a Release Date

Expect the Lee brothers to punch goons in July.
By
0
Modus Games and Secret Base reveal the release date trailer for Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons, which will arrive in July 2023.

Earlier this month, Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons was revealed. This latest entry in the beat ’em up franchise looks to breathe new life into the series with a dynamic missions selection and tag-team moves. When announced, Double Dragon only had a vague release date of summer 2023. Now, publisher Modus Games has revealed a release date of July 27, 2023 for Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons on PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Here’s the Rise of the Dragons release date trailer:

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons will feature unlockable bonuses, adjustable difficulty levels, optional permadeath, and infinite modes. Expect a great soundtrack, updated pixel art visuals, and a two-player local co-op, as well. Online co-op is planned as a post-launch update later this year.

This game looks like a ton of fun. I love the inclusion of Marian with a bunch of different firearms at her disposal. And Uncle Matin looks like a considerably tough fighter that can vanquish baddies without a problem. Best of all, tag-team attacks will do wonders to bring out the joy of local co-op.

Interested gamers can preorder the game ahead of its release date at the Double Dragon: Rise of the Dragons website. It will retail for $29.99 and have both physical and digital versions.

About the author

Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian has been covering the video game industry for over ten years, and joined The Escapist in 2022. He is a huge fan of platformers, indies, and fighting games, and strives to cover them for The Escapist every chance he gets. Arthur received his Bachelor’s Degree in English from Brooklyn College in 2009. He is also the Editor-in-Chief over at That VideoGame Blog. When he isn’t writing, Arthur enjoys playing games on his Switch and PlayStation 5, and sings the praises of the greatest video game ever, Chrono Trigger, to anyone who will listen.
More Stories by Arthur Damian