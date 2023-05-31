Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons Nabs a Release Date

Earlier this month, Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons was revealed. This latest entry in the beat ’em up franchise looks to breathe new life into the series with a dynamic missions selection and tag-team moves. When announced, Double Dragon only had a vague release date of summer 2023. Now, publisher Modus Games has revealed a release date of July 27, 2023 for Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons on PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Here’s the Rise of the Dragons release date trailer:

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons will feature unlockable bonuses, adjustable difficulty levels, optional permadeath, and infinite modes. Expect a great soundtrack, updated pixel art visuals, and a two-player local co-op, as well. Online co-op is planned as a post-launch update later this year.

This game looks like a ton of fun. I love the inclusion of Marian with a bunch of different firearms at her disposal. And Uncle Matin looks like a considerably tough fighter that can vanquish baddies without a problem. Best of all, tag-team attacks will do wonders to bring out the joy of local co-op.

Interested gamers can preorder the game ahead of its release date at the Double Dragon: Rise of the Dragons website. It will retail for $29.99 and have both physical and digital versions.