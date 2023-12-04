Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Teaser Reveals Full Reveal Release Window

The slow drip of information about Dragon Age: Dreadwolf continues, with BioWare today releasing a new teaser video that anticipates a full reveal next summer. The video itself clocks in under a minute, and it provides glimpses of some locations players will likely visit in the upcoming RPG.

There’s precious little to glean from the teaser, but it does hint that Dreadwolf will have the largest map of any Dragon Age game to date. It hints that players will traverse the entirety of the northern half of the continent of Thedas in this journey, showing from the east a coastal town in Rivain and a sprawling city in Antiva, while we also see a storm-swept castle in Anderfels in the west.

Curiously absent is any appearance of the Tevinter Imperium from between these centers, despite that reportedly being the planned setting of the very first iteration of the game.

Beyond that, we hear snatches of rousing speeches from each of the regions, concluding with a statement from antagonist Solas, the eponymous Dread Wolf, teasing his plans to bring the entire world to a state of “peace and comfort.” Unfortunately, that’s unlikely to be the outcome of his efforts.

With this latest teaser, BioWare is bucking its trend of releasing a new video for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf at The Game Awards. The team previously did so at the 2018 and 2020 iterations of the show. It has been a long wait for the game, which was reportedly once planned as a live-service game until the abysmal failure of Anthem spurred a reconsideration and saw the game revert to a traditional single-player RPG experience.

By October 2022, the game had reportedly completed its alpha phase, while BioWare’s Mass Effect team was providing support to get it over the line earlier this year. Despite that, with the full reveal not slated for another six months, we should probably expect Dragon Age: Dreadwolf no earlier than the end of 2024.