Dragon Ball Online Generations Codes (February 2025) [MAJIN BUU SAGA]

There are already tons of Dragon Ball-inspired Roblox games that are nothing more than plain clicker games, offering plain visuals and zero gameplay depth. Luckily, a few dedicated developers have decided to create Dragon Ball Online Generations, an in-depth fighting game that’s thoroughly faithful to the original anime and manga.

Besides mastering all combo moves, you’re going to need tons of XP and Zeni if you want to purchase the best power-ups and increase your chances of ranking up. With Dragon Ball Online Generations codes, you’ll get plenty of starting resources to acquire the best items and keep up with the competition, helping you become a true Super Saiyan! If you’re looking for similar Dragon Ball experiences on Roblox, visit our Dragon Blox Codes article to claim rewards in an equally engaging game.

All Dragon Ball Online Generations Codes List

Working Dragon Ball Online Generations Codes

THANKYOUFOR50MVISITS! —Redeem for 250k Zeni

—Redeem for 250k Zeni DELAYEDPATCHES—Redeem for 1h of 2x EXP

Expired Dragon Ball Online Generations Codes

BUUPATCHES!

BUUSAGARELEASE!

How to Redeem Dragon Ball Online Generations Codes

If you’re eager to learn all about redeeming Dragon Ball Online Generations codes, check out our guide below:

Launch Dragon Ball Online Generations on Roblox. Create a character or load your saved game. Press M on your keyboard to access the menu. Click the Options button (1) on the left. Click the Codes button (2) to advance to code redemption. Type in your code into the Enter Code textbox (3). Click the Redeem button (4) to claim your rewards.

How to Get More Dragon Ball Online Generations Codes

If you want more Dragon Ball Online Generations codes, here’s what you need to do:

The socials listed above are where developers post new updates, news, and codes for the game. If you don’t want to waste time rummaging through spam messages, bookmark this article and check out our active codes list. We’ll make sure to keep it up to date whenever you visit.

Why Are My Dragon Ball Online Generations Codes Not Working?

If your Dragon Ball Online Generations codes are giving you a hard time, double-check to make sure there aren’t any typos that may prevent you from redeeming them. The code redemption system is also case-sensitive, meaning any mistyped uppercase and lowercase letters are treated as typos as well. Finally, refer to our codes list to see whether your codes are still active, or copy a code and paste it directly into the game to save yourself time.

What Is Dragon Ball Online Generations?

In Dragon Ball Online Generations, you can create a custom Dragon Ball character and duke it out against other players in epic brawls. During battle, you can use your Ki to dish out Ki attacks, and having a full Ki bar lets you unleash an ultimate attack. Using defensive moves depletes your Defense bar, while the blue Stamina bar is affected by all kinds of attacks. Complete quests to earn XP and Zeni, which lets you purchase and unlock new combos, increase your power level and become a formidable warrior.

