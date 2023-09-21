Dragon’s Dogma 2 Gameplay Reveals 9 Minutes of Jaw-Dropping Immersive RPG Action

Capcom has released nine minutes of Dragon’s Dogma 2 gameplay, giving players a deep dive into how the sequel plans to evolve the franchise’s immersive RPG action. The presentation aired as part of the publisher’s Tokyo Game Show spotlight ahead of its still-undated launch for PC via Steam, PlayStation 5 (PS5), and Xbox Series X | S.

Not one second of the nine-minute Dragon’s Dogma 2 gameplay presentation is wasted, as director Hideaki Itsuno talks viewers through the game’s many features. Most importantly, he reminds everyone that the sequel is driven by creativity and player choice, and it sounds like your decisions will start as soon as the adventure begins. Players have four vocations they can choose to play as: Fighter, Mage, Thief, and Archer. These classes can be changed at any time as you continue through your journey with up to three AI companions.

Every vocation gets the spotlight for at least a few moments in the Dragon’s Dogma 2 gameplay demonstration, but we also learn that there are advanced vocations, such as Mystic Spearhead and Magick Archer, to explore as the story progresses. As Itsuno shows off these classes, the demo shows off the immersive RPG gameplay that helped the series get its start in the first place. In general, it seems everything fans love about the original is back and often improved in the sequel. One highlight sees a player and their companions climbing a giant troll enemy before knocking them down and using their body as a bridge. You can see that fight, environmental hazards, a full day and night cycle, and more in the Dragon’s Dogma 2 gameplay below.

Although Dragon’s Dogma 2 is confirmed to come to PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X | S, Capcom still has yet to announce a firm release date. However, things seem to be shaping up nicely, so hopefully we don’t have to wait too long before learning when it will launch.