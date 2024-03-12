Dragon’s Dogma 2 Players Have Already Made Taylor Swift With the Character Creator

Before the launch of Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can first download the free character creator tool that Capcom’s released on PC and consoles to get a sense of what you want your avatar to look like first.

And we’d absolutely recommend doing so, especially considering how in-depth the tool is. In fact, it’s so in-depth that fans have wasted no time in recreating incredible likenesses of iconic characters and real life celebrities, including pop start Taylor Swift. Over on YouTube, Thriving Games has released a video showing off all the sliders and options you need to recreate Swift, and I gotta say, it does look pretty impressive.

You can check out the video for yourself down below:

They’ve gone on to create tutorials for Ben Affleck, and you can even create other popular Capcom characters as well, like Ada Wong from the Resident Evil series. It’s definitely exciting to see all of these cool creations come out even before the game itself has officially launched. I think it’s safe to say that this character creator will surely join the likes of Bloodborne and Monster Hunter in the hall of fame of awesome character creator tools, as more fans get their hands on it.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is set to be released for PS5, Xbox, and PC on March 22.