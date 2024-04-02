Dragon’s Dogma 2 Players Really Want to Romance Their Pawn

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not really a fan of how the romance/beloved system works in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Sure, you could follow our romance guide to the tee, but make one wrong move or talk to the wrong person too many times, and you could end up with the wrong beloved at the end of the game.

Recommended Videos

With that in mind, however, I’d probably kill for some sort of DLC that lets you romance the main pawn you create. And I’m not alone in that thought.

Over on the Dragon’s Dogma 2 subreddit, players are banding together in solidarity for some pawn love, and it seems like Capcom already has the framework in place for some proper pawn romance. The hints are all there! For instance, only your main pawn enters your house with you when you sleep, and if you get your affinity high enough, they can even start blushing whenever you talk with them — a surefire sign that you’re on the romance path, as it is with virtually any character in the game.

One of the Sphinx riddles also requires you to present the person you love most to them, and the fact that your main pawn qualifies as a correct answer to this riddle is quite telling. Dragon’s Dogma 2 has all the tools it need to flesh out a more complex and in-depth relationship between the Arisen and the pawn, and while it may not necessarily be the romance arc most players would expect from an RPG, this would certainly make the game very unique. After all, how often do you get to create two characters from scratch and get them to fall in love with each other as well?

Make it happen, Capcom!

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is now available on PC and consoles.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more