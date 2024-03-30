Category:
Dragon’s Dogma 2: Stamina and Weight System, Explained

Alyssa Payne
Published: Mar 30, 2024 05:55 pm
an overencumbered player walking to an ox-cart
Whether you’re sprinting to the nearest campfire or looting every chest your Pawns spot off the road, your Stamina and total carry weight will ultimately affect your movement in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Understanding this system will ensure your Arisen isn’t coming to a halt in vital moments, so here’s what you need to know.

How Does Stamina and Weight Work in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, your total weight is determined by the weight of items you’re carrying in your inventory. For example, if you’re carrying three Syrupwort Leafs that weigh 0.10kg each, your total would be 0.30kg. There are six levels of inventory weight: Very Light, Light, Average, Heavy, Very Heavy, and Overencumbered. With the Heavy or Very Heavy status, your character walks slower. Overencumbered removes your ability to dash or jump.

Additionally, each party member has their own weight capacity. So your Arisen could be at an Average weight while your main Pawn is Very Light if they’re not carrying much. Your Pawns often point out if you’re carrying several heavy items, suggesting that you offload some of them into their packs.

dragon's dogma 2 inventory full with items
Your total weight in DD2 affects how quickly you drain Stamina, which is consumed when you sprint, dash, or use certain combat abilities. When your Stamina depletes completely, your Arisen stands in place, trying to catch their breath. This has left me open to several Goblin slices and Ogre slams one too many times. Keeping your inventory at Very Light, Light, or Average helps you avoid using up more Stamina than necessary in those vital moments. Plus, no one likes stopping repeatedly on the way to a quest location.

How to Increase Stamina in DD2

To increase Stamina in DD2, you need to level up, which increases the stat by a small amount. You can also equip certain Augments, such as Endurance for Archer, increasing your maximum Stamina or Poise for Thief, reducing the amount of Stamina used when struggling in a foe’s grip. Stamina-boosting rings can also be purchased from merchants or looted from enemies.

How to Increase Carry Weight in DD2

in-game message after using golden trove beetle
Maximum carry weight increases when you loot and use Golden Trove Beetles. These give you a small increase of 0.15kg, but even that makes all the difference. They mostly hug trees or rest on rocks. If you have any in your inventory, make sure to select and use them to get the weight increase.

The best way to manage your total carry weight is to remove items, whether by selling them to merchants or giving them to your Pawns. Combining items can also condense the amount you’re carrying.

And that’s everything you need to know about Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s Stamina and weight system.

Dragon's Dogma 2
Read Article How to Investigate Allard's Chambers in Dragon's Dogma 2
Allard speaking with a Vernworth guard
Guides
Guides
How to Investigate Allard's Chambers in Dragon's Dogma 2
Alyssa Payne Mar 30, 2024
Read Article How To Never Run Out of Dice in Monopoly GO
An image showing Rich Uncle Pennybags in Monopoly Go standing on a board next to some dice as part of an article on whether the game's servers are down, or if it's having other issues, such as crashing.
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Never Run Out of Dice in Monopoly GO
Laura Gray Mar 30, 2024
Read Article All Bunny Hop Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Bunny Hop Tournament Monopoly GO
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Bunny Hop Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Laura Gray Mar 30, 2024
