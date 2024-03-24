How to Level Up Fast in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Earning XP will allow your Arisen and Pawns to live up to the stories of their prowess in battle. With improved stats, you’ll be able to take down any formidable foe that crosses your path. Naturally, you’ll want to climb the ranks fast, so here are the fastest ways to level up in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Fast Ways to Level Up in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Gaining XP will improve your Arisen’s level, increasing stats such as Strength, Defense, and Magick. XP is also applied to your Vocation rank. However, while you can level up through various methods, your Vocation will only improve through combat.

It seems players either love or hate the fast-travel system in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but if you’re looking to level up quickly, I recommend that you avoid riding the oxcart and don’t use Ferrystones, as much as you can. This is because you’ll encounter more enemies when you travel by foot. The more you fight, the more XP you gain, and the faster you level up. I found farming Goblins or Wolves comes in handy early on, allowing you to climb several levels since they’re easy to kill and come in groups.

Complete Quests

Completing main and side quests is a quick way to gain XP and often rewards you with a generous amount of Gold, which is helpful in this economy where getting a haircut costs 10,000 G. To complete quests fast, I recommend utilizing your Pawn commands. If you set a quest as a priority and give your Pawn the “Go!” command, they’ll lead you straight to the quest’s location or points of interest, so you don’t waste time wandering around. Additionally, quests often lead you straight into battle, so you’ll gain XP with every fight.

Beat High-XP Monsters

If you’re ready for a challenge, you can hunt down enemies that yield large amounts of XP for beating them. Griffins, Cyclops, Minotaurs, and Chimeras are all worthy high-XP monsters to challenge. Now, this might not sound like a quick leveling method at first. Larger monsters usually take more time compared to farming smaller, easier-to-manage Goblins. However, if you tailor your party with a balanced composition of Pawns, you can use your party comp to your advantage, taking down these large monsters with ease. The amount of XP you get ultimately makes the effort worth it.

What’s the Max Level in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

The maximum level in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is 999. That’s a long way from level 1. However, the three main tips mentioned above can speed up your journey to the top. Leveling up fast essentially boils down to defeating enemies and completing quests in a time-efficient manner. Thankfully, with the helpful Pawn system and an endless supply of monsters to beat, you’ll get there in no time at all.

That's how to level up fast in Dragon's Dogma 2.