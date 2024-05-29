Dreaming Freedom Chapter 143 Release Date Confirmed

The popular webtoon Dreaming Freedom has been keeping readers on the edge of their seats for well over 100 chapters. However, things are getting especially spicy, and the people want to know when they can expect more. Here’s the confirmed release date for Dreaming Freedom Chapter 143.

Recommended Videos

The latest chapter of Dreaming Freedom, Chapter 142, dropped on May 28, 2024, and since the webtoon releases on a bi-weekly schedule, it’s fair to expect Chapter 143 to come out on June 12, 2024. That may seem like a long wait, but some series take months to drop new chapters, and it’s always good to let the anticipation build.

Related: Sakamoto Days Chapter 168 Release Date Confirmed

What Happened in Dreaming Freedom Chapter 142?

Dreaming Freedom follows Jeongmin Choi, who, after getting bullied by her former best friend, Juhyeon, tries to survive school as all of her classmates turn against her. It’s not easy being the odd one out, but Jeongmin gets some help in the form of a mysterious man in her dreams who wants to help her get revenge. Things only get stranger when Jeongmin finds out the man from her dreams is real and part of a really popular band.

Chapter 142 of Dreaming Freedom sees Jeongmin reunite with Siyun, and while she’s happy to see him, she’s upset about him abandoning her. Her friends are hesitant to let the two go off together, but they leave, and Jeongmin lets Siyun know how she really feels. He’s apologetic, of course, and the two make up before getting reacquainted back at Jeongmin’s place. However, while things are looking up for the couple, the time apart may lead to some issues down the line.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Dreaming Freedom Chapter 143.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more