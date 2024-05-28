Category:
Anime & Manga

Dreaming Freedom Chapter 142 Release Date Confirmed

Published: May 28, 2024

We’ve been starved like wolves, but now we have an official release date for the next entry of Dreaming Freedom. Here’s the release date for Chapter 142 of the webtoon Dreaming Freedom.

Dreaming Freedom Chapter 142 Release Date Confirmed

I’m happy to announce that the wait is over. You can read Chapter 142 of Dreaming Freedom on any site that you’re currently following the webtoon on.

What Is Dreaming Freedom About?

Dreaming Freedom follows Jeongmin, a loner in high school who’s being relentlessly bullied by the school’s queen bee, Juhyheon. A girl who used to be her best friend when they were children. As her life falls apart, Jeongmin escapes into the realm of lucid dreams, where she meets a mysterious white-haired man who offers to help her get revenge. A man who is, frankly, composed of dozens of red flags. We’ve seen him get aggressively possessive over Jeongmin, and he’s even attacked people a few times.

Image via 2L Dreaming Freedom
Image via 2L Dreaming Freedom

But readers can’t get enough of him. And to that end, we’ve been on pins and needles waiting for the release of Chapter 142.

Frankly, we’re being absolutely spoiled. Chapter 142’s release comes hot on the heels of Chapters 1-141. However, this isn’t the case for the official site, Webtoons.com, where we currently only have five chapters. These chapters are also on Daily Pass, so free readers may find themselves waiting quite some time to get to Chapter 142. Unless you’re willing to shell out some premium currency, of course.

Fans of the original Korean can also opt to read Dreaming Freedom on Naver, where you’ll also be asked to pay premium currency or read a chapter Daily. But this is the best place to go if you want to directly support the creator, 2L, who’s recently announced that Dreaming Freedom is being produced as an audio webtoon. Without a doubt, our toxic yandere will have a great voice actor. They’ve also posted some sketches and some closeups of a certain person’s tattoos.

Dreaming Freedom is available now.

Dreaming Freedom
Daphne Fama