Sakamoto Days Chapter 168 Release Date Confirmed

It feels like the hype for Sakamoto Days just keeps growing, and it’s easy to see why — it’s easily one of the best shonen manga available on the market. So, when can we start reading the next chapter of this thrilling tale?

When Does Sakamoto Days Chapter 168 Release?

Image via Shonen Jump

If you’re as excited as I am to jump right into the latest chapter, the wait is almost over. Sakamoto Days Chapter 168 will be available to read at the following times on June 2, 2024:

8:00am Pacific Time

9:00am Mountain Time

10:00am Central Time

11:00am Eastern Time

That should be just enough time to binge through the entire series again, right? Right? Well, even if we may not be able to get through all 167 other chapters before the newest launches, it’s always a good idea to know where you can read the latest and greatest.

Where Can You Read Sakamoto Days Chapter 168?

Looking to either catch up on Sakamoto Days before Chapter 168 goes live or start it up for the first time? Well, you can find the adventures of Taro Sakamoto and his rag-tag group of assassins on VIZ/Shonen Jump. You can read the first three chapters and the latest three chapters at no cost, but if you’re hoping to get your hands on everything in between, it’s going to cost you $2.99 a month for a premium subscription.

Is it worth it? Absolutely, since you can catch up on a variety of other fantastic manga in the Shonen Jump app, such as Akane-Banashi or Oshi No Ko. Or, if you’re looking for something with a bit more teeth, you can always catch the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man in the app, or start reading it for the first time.

No matter if you’re just hyped to see the latest chapter of Sakamoto Days, or if you plan on seeing if the Sakamoto Days x Netflix rumors are true, be sure that you’re ready for some of the best action you’ve seen drawn on a page.

Sakamoto Days is available to read on VIZ/Shonen Jump.

