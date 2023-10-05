Dredge The Pale Reach DLC Revealed with New Trailer & Release Date

Developer Black Salt Games and publisher Team17 have announced the first official Dredge DLC, The Pale Reach, alongside a release date of November 16, 2023, for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. Team 17 uploaded a trailer for expansion content, revealing a first look at gameplay for this new, icy mystery.

The trailer for The Pale Reach begins with our trusty tugboat as it glides across cold waters and picks up a few fish along the way. It’s relatively calm until the ship wanders off the beaten path to discover corpses frozen in ice. There’s something in the water, and Black Salt is excited for you to find out what it all means.

“In The Pale Reach, you’ll navigate the treacherous ice fields to discover a mystery frozen under the ice,” a description for the Dredge DLC says. “Retrace the steps of the last crew that came before you and unearth a story of bitter betrayal. Find some familiar faces and develop new equipment to navigate the area and profit from its inhabitants.”

Related: Dredge Is a Fishing Game with Unexpected Depth (and Darkness)

Black Salt and Team17 shared more about what players can expect in Dredge: The Pale Reach in a post on its Steam page. The Dredge DLC gives players around one to three hours of content to enjoy. Included in this package are three new pieces of equipment as well as 11 new fish and crab species. In addition to a ship add-on that allows the boat to smash through ice, players who pick up the expansion will be able to purchase ice blocks that can extend the shelf life of your catches. There are also eight new achievements to unlock. You can see more in the DLC reveal trailer below.

Dredge launched in 2023 and quickly became one of the biggest indie games of the year. Black Salt has routinely pushed out content updates to keep players preoccupied while waiting for more substantial additions, with a roadmap published in May of this year promising new modes, features, and DLC that was eventually given the name “The Iron Rig.” This major expansion was previously set to launch before 2023 was out, but just last week, the studio announced a delay that moved its launch to 2024. The wait for The Iron Rig Dredge DLC might be longer than many were anticipating, but at least we now have The Pale Reach to keep us preoccupied in the meantime. Stay tuned for any and all updates on the team’s plans as post-launch development continues.