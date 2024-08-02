Category:
EA FC 24 Ultimate Founders Evolution Guide: Requirements & All Upgrades

Unlocking your player’s ultimate potential in EA FC 24 has never been more exciting with the Ultimate Founders Evolution. Here’s a quick guide on the Ultimate Founders Evolution, including the requirements and all the upgrades you can achieve.

EA FC 24 Ultimate Founders Evolution Overview

The Ultimate Founders Evolution in EA FC 24 is designed to elevate your player’s game to unprecedented heights. This evolution path is perfect for taking your Founders EVO items to the highest level, boosting their overall stats, and adding four powerful PlayStyle+ abilities.

Key Benefits:

  • PlayStyle Upgrades: Technical, Rapid, Power Shot, Pinged Pass
  • PlayStyle+ Upgrades: Four unique abilities enhancing player performance

Overall Attribute Boosts:

  • +9 to Overall Rating
  • +9 to Pace
  • +9 to Passing
  • +9 to Physicality
  • +9 to Shooting
  • +9 to Dribbling
  • +9 to Defending

Requirements for Ultimate Founders Evolution

To qualify for this evolution, players must meet the following criteria:

  • Overall Rating: Maximum 87
  • Playstyles+: Maximum 0
  • Rarity: Must complete the Founder Evolution

Evolution Path and Upgrades

EA FC 24 Ultimate Founders Evolution is divided into several levels, each with specific challenges and corresponding upgrades:

Level 1: Initial Upgrade

  • Upgrades:
    • Overall: +3
    • Pace: +3
    • Passing: +3
    • Shooting: +3
    • Dribbling: +3
    • Defending: +3
  • Challenges:
    • Play 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.
    • Score 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro.

Level 2: Intermediate Upgrade

  • Upgrades:
    • PlayStyle+: Rapid, Power Shot
    • Overall: +6
    • Pace: +6
    • Physicality: +3
    • Shooting: +6
  • Challenges:
    • Play 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.
    • Assist 2 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro.

Level 3: Final Upgrade

  • Upgrades:
    • PlayStyle+: Technical, Pinged Pass
    • Rarity: Complete Founder Evolution
    • Passing: +6
    • Physicality: +6
    • Dribbling: +6
    • Defending: +6
  • Challenges:
    • Play 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.
    • Score 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro.

EA FC 24 is available now.

