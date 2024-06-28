How to Do Cole Palmer Celebration in EA FC 24

EA FC 24 has many standout celebrations like Cole Palmer’s “Ice Cold,” a tribute to his nickname given by Chelsea fans. If you want to add a touch of Palmer’s coolness to your goals, here’s everything you need to know to pull off his celebration in the game.

How to Perform Cole Palmer Ice Cold Celebration in EA FC 24

Cole Palmer’s celebration arrived at EA FC 24 on June 6, and players can only perform this celebration with Palmer in all game modes. After scoring with Cole Palmer, you only need to press X/A, and he will do his signature celebration. But unlike other famous celebrations like Griddy, you can’t do this with every player in other game modes except Ultimate Team.

If you want to perform the Ice Cold celebration with any other player besides the footballer himself, the devs have confirmed that you can unlock Palmer’s celebration as a reward in the Ultimate Team Season 7 Festival of Football ladder.

EA FC 24 features iconic celebrations from the world’s biggest names, such as Mbappe’s Little Brother, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Siu, and even Jude Bellingham’s celebration added recently. Now Palmer’s Ice Cold is the latest celebration to be added to EA FC 24.

How to Unlock Cole Palmer Celebration in EA FC 24

To unlock the Ice Cold celebration in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, you need to reach level 20 in the Season 7 Festival of Football. Accumulate 20,000 XP by completing Seasonal Objectives to reach level 20. This can be a grind as gathering so much XP is not any task. Once you do, you’ll be able to celebrate like Cole Palmer in all Ultimate Team modes.

Palmer’s celebration was inspired by his nickname “Cold.” In a video, he shared that Chelsea fans gave him this nickname, leading him to come up with the celebration.

EA FC 24 is available now.

