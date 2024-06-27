How to Do a Power Shot in EA FC 24

Learning the Power Shot in EA FC 24 can be your secret weapon and can help you score goals even against the best goalkeepers. The game mode doesn’t matter, as you’ll be scoring long-range screamers regularly once you master the technique of doing a Power Shot.

Recommended Videos

Doing the Power Shot in EA FC 24

Getting the hang of the Power Shot in EA FC 24 can take time. But once you understand how it works, Power Shots can be truly unstoppable. Here’s how you can do it:

1. Positioning

First, ensure your player is in a good position to take the shot. Ideally, you should have some space around you and be facing the goal. The Power Shot works best from outside the penalty box, where you have the time to set up and unleash a powerful strike.

2. Charging the Shot

You’ll need to charge up your strike to perform a Power Shot. On your controller, hold down the L1 (LB on Xbox) and R1 (RB on Xbox) buttons simultaneously.

When you hold those buttons, simultaneously press and hold the Circle (B on Xbox) button to shoot your shot. The longer time you hold the button, the stronger your shot will be. On the other side, avoid overcharging, as it may decrease the accuracy of the shot.

3. Aiming

Use the left stick to aim your shot. You want to pick a spot where the goalkeeper has the least chance of reaching. Aiming for the corners of the goal is usually the best strategy. Make sure to keep your aim steady to maintain accuracy.

4. Timing

Timing is crucial for a successful Power Shot in EA FC 24, and you must release the Circle (B on Xbox) button at the right moment to unleash your shot. Your player will lose balance if you hold the button for too long and ultimately, it will lead to a wayward strike. This might take some getting used to for some players, but with enough practice, you’ll understand how timing works.

Related: How to Do a Rainbow Flick in EA FC 24

5. Execution

As you release the shot button, your player will wind up and strike the ball with immense power. The animation will show your player putting their full weight behind the shot, making it clear that it’s a Power Shot. Watch as the ball flies towards the goal with blistering speed.

Tips for Mastering the Power Shot

Practice in Training Mode: You can use the in-game training mode to practice from different angles and distances to understand how the shot behaves.

You can use the in-game training mode to practice from different angles and distances to understand how the shot behaves. Use Strong Foot: The Power Shot only works well if executed by the player’s stronger foot. So, you should always make sure that your player is using their stronger foot; otherwise, the shot will lose accuracy and power.

The Power Shot only works well if executed by the player’s stronger foot. So, you should always make sure that your player is using their stronger foot; otherwise, the shot will lose accuracy and power. Player Attributes: Players with high shooting stats will perform Power Shots more effectively. Use players known for their shooting ability for the best results.

Players with high shooting stats will perform Power Shots more effectively. Use players known for their shooting ability for the best results. Create Space: Before attempting a Power Shot, try to create a bit of space between your player and the defenders. This gives you more time to charge and aim your shot.

And that’s how to do a Power Shot in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy