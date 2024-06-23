How to Do a Rainbow Flick in EA FC 24

Pulling off skill moves in EA FC 24 adds flair to your gameplay and can give you a competitive edge. Among these, the Rainbow Flick stands out as a flashy yet effective move to leave your opponents in the dust. Here’s a straightforward guide on how to master the Rainbow Flick and its advanced variants in EA FC 24.

What is a Rainbow Flick?

The Rainbow Flick is one of the rarest and most difficult skills to execute in real-time matches. In this move, the attacking player will use their technical mastery to flip the ball over the defender’s head, essentially getting past them with a quick dash to reclaim possession and quite possibly create an opening. But why is it called the Rainbow Flick? Well, the ball’s trajectory resembles a rainbow-like arc, making it one of the most eye-catching moves in football. You can do three types of Rainbow Flicks in EA FC 24.

Basic Rainbow Flick

You’ll need a player with at least four-star skill moves to do the Basic Rainbow Flick in EA FC 24. Here’s how you can do it:

For PlayStation: Flick the Right Stick (R3) down, then quickly flick it up twice.

Flick the Right Stick (R3) down, then quickly flick it up twice. For Xbox: Flick the Right Stick (RS) down, then quickly flick it up twice.

Flick the Right Stick (RS) down, then quickly flick it up twice. For PC: Use the equivalent controls on your gamepad.

Executing the Basic Rainbow Flick is all about timing and precision. When you flick the right stick down, ensure the ball is slightly in front of your player. This will help create the necessary momentum to lift the ball over the defender. Aiming to perform the flick when a defender is closing in can maximize its effectiveness, often leaving them scrambling.

Advanced Rainbow Flick

For players with five-star skill moves, the Advanced Rainbow Flick adds an extra layer of sophistication. It’s a slight variation that can make your move even more unpredictable:

For PlayStation: Flick the Right Stick (R3) down, hold up, and then flick up.

Flick the Right Stick (R3) down, hold up, and then flick up. For Xbox: Flick the Right Stick (RS) down, hold up, and then flick up.

This Advanced Rainbow Flick in EA FC 24 gives a bit more height and distance, making it harder for defenders to anticipate and intercept. You can use this skill when you’re sprinting down the wing and need that extra bit of flair to outfox an opponent.

Flair Rainbow Flick

If you want to add even more panache to your gameplay, the Flair Rainbow Flick should be your preferred choice. This move is also for players with five-star skill moves and incorporates an additional button for a more dramatic effect:

For PlayStation: Hold L1 and flick the right stick down and up.

Hold L1 and flick the right stick down and up. For Xbox: Hold LT and flick the right stick down and up.

The Flair Rainbow Flick adds more spin to the ball, making it even more difficult for defenders to predict your next move. This variant is perfect when you’re feeling highly confident and want to showboat your EA FC 24 prowess.

Practical Tips for Mastering the Rainbow Flick in EA FC 24

Practice Makes Perfect: Use the practice mode or skill games in EA FC 24 to perfect your Rainbow Flick. This will help you get a feel for the timing and execution.

Use the practice mode or skill games in EA FC 24 to perfect your Rainbow Flick. This will help you get a feel for the timing and execution. Watch the Defender: Keeping an eye on the defender’s position can help you time your flick better. Performing the move just as they commit to a tackle can leave them flailing.

Keeping an eye on the defender’s position can help you time your flick better. Performing the move just as they commit to a tackle can leave them flailing. Know Your Players: Not all players are equally skilled at performing skill moves. Use players with high dribbling and four/five-star skill moves to maximize the effectiveness of the Rainbow Flick.

EA FC 24 is available now.

