how to do a bicycle kick in ea fc 24

The bicycle kick is possibly the most iconic move in football, and you can do it in EA FC 24, too. But doing it requires great skill, and you must wait for the right moment. Here’s how you can execute perfect bicycle kicks in EA FC 24.

Recommended Videos

How to Perform a Bicycle Kick in EA FC 24

Scoring a screamer from 40 yards is impressive, but many argue that a close-range goal from a bicycle kick feels much better. Also, it looks much cooler. But to score from bicycle kicks in EA FC 24, you must know a few things:

Positioning

Getting the positioning right is super important. You usually want to try a bicycle kick when the ball is coming in from a cross or a high pass. Your player should be facing away from the goal, and it’s best to be in or near the penalty area.

Controller Inputs

Here’s how you do the bicycle kick on your controller:

PlayStation: Hold L2 and press Circle (shoot) while holding the left stick in the direction the player is facing.

Hold L2 and press Circle (shoot) while holding the left stick in the direction the player is facing. Xbox: Hold LT and press B (shoot) while holding the left stick in the direction the player is facing.

These inputs tell your player to attempt a fancy shot instead of just a regular volley or header. Make sure you hold the buttons just right.

Timing

Timing is everything for a bicycle kick. Press the buttons just as the ball is about to reach your player. If you do it too early or too late, your player might miss the ball or do a different kind of shot. Practicing this in training mode can help you nail the timing.

Tips for Perfecting the Bicycle Kick in EA FC 24

Use the Right Players

Not every player can do a bicycle kick in EA FC 24. Players with high agility, good shooting stats, and the “Acrobatic” PlayStyle are more likely to nail a bicycle kick. Experiment with different players to see who’s best.

Practice Makes Perfect

Spend time in training mode practicing bicycle kicks from different angles and situations. The more you practice, the better you’ll get at timing your kicks and understanding which situations are best for trying them.

Related: How to Do a Power Shot in EA FC 24

Create the Right Opportunities

Bicycle kicks are best tried when the ball is crossed into the box. Use wingers or full-backs to deliver accurate crosses. Position your striker so they can easily receive the cross and attempt the bicycle kick.

Stay Calm Under Pressure

During a match, it’s easy to get nervous and mess up the timing. Stay calm, focus on the timing, and trust your practice.

Watch the Pros

Watching professional players can give you great ideas on when and how to attempt bicycle kicks in EA FC 24. Pay attention to their positioning, timing, and the types of crosses that lead to successful bicycle kicks.

EA FC 24 is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy