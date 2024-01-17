EA Finally Provides an Update on NCAA Football – And It Isn’t Good

It’s been over a decade since the last NCAA Football game, and the wait for the next one is going to be a little longer. EA has finally provided an update on NCAA Football – and it isn’t good.

On Jan. 16, a rumor began circulating that EA confirmed a July 12, 2024, release date for its upcoming college football title. To no one’s surprise, fans began celebrating the fact that the game is finally returning after being shelved due to legal issues. However, those smiles are going to turn to frowns because EA has shot down the story.

Extra Points’ Matt Brown broke the bad news on X after speaking to a couple of EA employees. “Just talked to 2 people at EA with direct knowledge, and both said ‘we have not shared a direct date with anybody’ and would not confirm this date,” he said.

And to make it sting just a little more, VP of Global Marketing, Communications, and Partnerships for EA SPORTS John Reseburg doubled down, making sure to update the world about NCAA Football and its release date. “This is correct – we’ve said it’s coming this summer, and we’ve not announced a specific date,” he said on X.

Sadly, this isn’t even the first bad break for eager gamers in recent days. A trailer for the new NCAA Football game was rumored for the National Championship game earlier this month, but it was never released, leaving many disappointed.

EA never made an official statement about the trailer, but it wasn’t going to let this rumor go. At least fans can take solace in the fact that before the summer comes to a close and the next college football season officially starts, they’ll be able to start a new Dynasty.