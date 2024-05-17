EA Sports College Football 25 Finally Shows Off Gameplay & More

Yesterday, fans learned how much it would cost to buy EA Sports College Football 25, but they didn’t see the gameplay they would be paying for. Thankfully, EA didn’t leave them hanging for long. EA Sports College Football 25 has finally shown off gameplay and more.

With a nearly two-minute reveal trailer, EA flexes its muscles by showing how its upcoming game will look and play. Travis Hunter makes a ridiculous catch, Quinn Ewers tosses a ball down the field, and that’s only the tip of the iceberg. You can check out the trailer below:

Before the players take the spotlight, the trailer for College Football 25 focuses on some iconic college traditions, such as Clemon’s hill run and USC’s sword stab. It’s all an effort to prove that the game isn’t cutting any corners in bringing the college football experience to life, but that’s only half the battle.

The EA website details the CampusIQ gameplay feature set that “introduces an all-new composure system, player Wear & Tear, screen-shaking homefield advantages, and dozens of diverse playstyles across 134 FBS teams.”

The Wear & Tear feature is probably the most intriguing of the bunch, as it’s meant to limit players’ fatigue. In previous EA games, such as Madden, fatigue has been a massive issue, with players being subbed out for seemingly no reason and never coming back into the game. Giving gamers more control of how much players actually play is a major win, especially when it comes to game modes like Dynasty.

Speaking of Dynasty, College Football 25 will make use of the transfer portal, which college football fans have been all too familiar with. It’s sure to make building a team that much more interesting.

With nearly two months to go before the release of College Football 25, more gameplay and features are sure to be revealed.

