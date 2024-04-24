Image Source: Rabbit and Bear Studios
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes' Game-Breaking Recruitment Bug to Be Fixed in Upcoming Patch

Published: Apr 24, 2024

It has not been a good launch week for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, the Kickstarter project and spiritual successor to classic JRPG series Suikoden. Not only has it been largely panned for its bland narrative and characters, it’s also one of the buggiest launches we’ve seen in a while.

More specifically, there’s a character named Lan that you can recruit partway through the game, but if you progress too far, you’ll be locked out of getting her for the rest of the playthrough. This isn’t going to stop you from seeing the rest of the game of course, but it will prevent you from getting 100% completion as far as recruitment is concerned, and can affect your ending.

The good news is that Rabbit and Bear Studios are aware of the bug and have just sent out a press release stating that it will be addressed in the upcoming version 1.0.4 patch. The developers have also stated that they’re working to fix the technical issues for the Switch port specifically, which has been hit the hardest in terms of performance and graphical bugs.

Version 1.0.4 will at least come with the following fixes:

  • Bug that prevents Lam becoming an Ally.
  • A progression bug in the later stage of the main story that blocks entry into war mode.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is now available on PC and consoles.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
