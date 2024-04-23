Screenshot of Lam in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
News
Video Games

PSA: Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Has a Game-Breaking Recruitment Bug

Uh oh...
Image of Meg Koepp
Meg Koepp
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 12:29 pm

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes has over 100 heroes, but not all of them can be recruited if you accidentally trigger a game-breaking bug that prevents one from joining until developer Rabbit and Bear Studios issues a fix.

Recommended Videos

As players reach Euchrisse, they’ll come across Daphan Village, a small settlement with some characters they can recruit. One in particular stands out: a blonde woman with a red ribbon in her hair, known as Lam. But if they speak to her before doing certain steps, they are locked out of recruiting her for the rest of their Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes playthrough – or until there’s a patch that addresses the issue. At the time of writing on launch day, April 23, 2024, her recruitment is still broken.

Players can prevent the Lam recruitment bug by not speaking to her outside the Rune Shop in Daphan Village before getting Ruifan, the hero who is needed to recruit her. Only once they’ve got Riufan, spoken to him at the Inn at their Headquarters, and have him in their party can they successfully talk to Lam and recruit her to the Watch.

Screenshot of the Lam recruitment bug in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of the Lam recruitment bug in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of the Lam recruitment bug in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist

There is an unofficial fix for the Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Lam recruitment bug, which involves tinkering with game files. However, this fix is only for PC players playing via Steam. So those who encounter the bug on PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch are out of luck. The only other options are to reload a previous save before they ever spoke to Lam or wait for an official patch that solves the problem.

If you’re playing and you’re not at that point in your game yet, remember not to speak to Lam, not even once, until you have Riufan, have spoken to him at your Headquarters, and have him in your party, and you’ll have zero issues recruiting her.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is available to play now on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It’s also on Xbox Game Pass.

Post Tag:
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Author
Meg Koepp
Meg is Managing Editor at The Escapist. She began as a video games journalist in the UK in 2014, and went on to study Games Journalism & PR (yes, it exists) in 2015. In 2018, she left university to move to the USA, where she was Managing Editor at Prima Games and eventually joined The Escapist in April 2024. When she's not working, you can find her making miniatures, watching The X Files, or playing a JRPG. You can contact Meg at [email protected].