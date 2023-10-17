Error-Filled Diablo 4: Season of Blood Video Pulled by Blizzard

Activision Blizzard has seemingly pulled an error-filled trailer for Diablo 4: Season of Blood.

Blizzard released a trailer for the Season of Blood to highlight some changes coming. However, YouTuber Raxxanterax, who frequently plays and covers Diablo content, was quick to pick up on the error riddled season trailer.

One of the first points covered in the video was the layout tweaks they were making to dungeon layouts to improve them in Diablo 4. The only problem is that they had got themselves completely mixed up and had placed the before and after of the dungeon layouts on the wrong sides.

It didn’t get any better after that either. Shortly after they wanted to show off the improvement to the speed of horses being made in the game. The issue here was that they tried to show a side by side comparison in a way that you couldn’t tell which horse was going faster at all. They just looked exactly the same.

Outside of those less obvious problems were basic math errors regarding getting XP in Diablo 4: Season of Blood.

In the aftermath, Blizzard has apparently taken down the error-filled trailer for Diablo 4: Season of Blood.