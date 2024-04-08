Category:
Every Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pop So Far

There's plenty to collect.
Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pop set
Jujutsu Kaisen has plenty of incredible characters and as you’d expect many have gotten the Funko Pop treatment. For any collectors looking to add to their collection, here’s the best and complete list of all Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops to date.

The 10 Best Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops

There are a lot of Funko Pops from Jujutsu Kaisen and some characters even get multiple. We’ve put together a list of our 10 favorites, and below that you can find a list of every Funko Pop to date.

1375 Toge Inumaki – Chase

Toge Inumaki Chase
The Funko Pop for Toge Inumaki is great, but its chase version is even better. This rare collectible shows the hero with his collar down as he blasts an enemy with cursed speech. This differs from the original Funko which covers his mouth with his collar.

1373 Maki Zen’in

Maki Funko Pop
Maki has one of the best Pop Vinyls of any Jujutsu Kaisen character. Her unique figure shows her weapon in motion with a trail of dust in its wake. This small detail elevates the design making it one of the more unique across the range.

1137 Satoru Gojo (Purple)

Gojo Purple Funko Pop
Purple is one of Gojo’s most devastating abilities and this Satoru Gojo Funko Pop highlights it in all of its glory. This figure highlights the power emitting from the move as Gojo’s hair is blown back, and this is also the only Funko to date that has Gojo without his eyes covered.

1164 Nobara Kugisaki

Nobara Funko Pop
This Nobara Kugisaki Funko Pop is badass. This figure is crafted from her last battle in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 where she uses Hairpin to take down her enemy from a distance. You can see the damage from her fight on this Funko taking it a step further than a regular posed figure.

1483 Ryomen Sukuna

Sukuna ripping shirt funko pop
Ryomen Sukuna has a lot of Funko Pops, but this one in particular rules. This Funko is another that is in motion seeing the King of Curses tear off his shirt preparing for battle.

1490 Kento Nanami – Glow in the Dark

Nanami Funko Pop
Let’s face it, Nanami is one of the coolest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, and this Funko Pop shows off his divergent fist in an incredible glow-in-the-dark fashion. The fact that this energy can shine in the dark makes this one of the coolest Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops out there right now.

1112 Megumi Fushiguro w/ Dog

Megumi with dog funko pop
This Funko doesn’t just get you Megumi, no you also get his Demon Dog companion too. For scale and value for money alone, this is one of the best Funko Pops for Jujutsu Kaisen on the market today.

1117 Yuji Itadori w/ Tsukamoto Doll

Yuji watching TV w doll
Yuji’s iconic time-binging movies with the doll in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 are perfectly captured in this Funko Pop. Slightly larger than regular, this item is one that any Funko collector should have in their Jujutsu Kaisen collection.

1541 Yuji Itadori w/ Cursed Doll

Yuji fighting with doll pop
Similar to the previous Funko Pop, this collectible of Yuji Itadori shows a different Cursed Doll doing battle. Again, it’s bigger than a regular Funko and can make the perfect display piece for your collection.

1116 Ryomen Sukuna Deluxe

Ryomen Sukuna Pop Vinyl
The best Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pop is also the largest in scale and that is Ryomen Sukuna Deluxe. This incredible collectable shows Sukuna sitting on his thrown and it’s totally awesome.

All Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops

  • 1111 Yuji Itadori
  • 1112 Megumi Fushiguro w/ Dog
  • 1113 Nobara Kugisaki
  • 1114 Satoru Gojo
  • 1115 Mahito
  • 1116 Ryomen Sukuna Deluxe
  • 1116 Ryomen Sukuna Deluxe – Glow in the Dark
  • 1117 Yuji Itadori w/ Doll
  • 1118 Ryomen Sukuna w/ Heart
  • 1118 Ryomen Sukuna w/ Heart – Glow in the Dark
  • 1119 Megmu Fushiguro w/ Toads
  • 1120 Satoru Gojo (Red)
  • 1121 Mahito (New Arms)
  • 1137 Satoru Gojo (Purple)
  • 1152 Yuji Itadori w/ Sakuna Mouth
  • 1163 Yuji Itadori w/ Slaughter Demon
  • 1164 Nobara Kugisaki
  • 1225 Yuji Itadori
  • 1226 Satoru Gojo
  • 1371 Suguru Geto
  • 1372 Mai Zen’in
  • 1373 Maki Zen’in
  • 1374 Panda
  • 1374 Panda – Flocked
  • 1375 Toge Inumaki
  • 1375 Toge Inumaki – Chase
  • 1376 Yuji Itadori w/ Divergent Fists – Glow in the Dark
  • 1377 Aoi Todo
  • 1377 Aoi Todo – Glow in the Dark
  • 1378 Kento Nanami
  • 1396 Hanami
  • 1483 Ryomen Sukuna
  • 1490 Kento Nanami – Glow in the Dark
  • 1541 Yuji Itadori w/ Cursed Doll
