The 10 Best Jujutsu Kaisen Collectable Figures

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular anime still running today and for good reason, it’s incredible. Naturally, fans are going to want to start their collection of statues and figures paying homage to the show, so we’ve put together a list of the 10 best.

Top 10 Jujutsu Kaisen Figures

There are a lot of Jujutsu Kaisen figures on the market and as you’d expect, our list of the ten best includes entirely high-end releases. With this being the case, many of the items are not yet on sale or are completely sold out. Still, they are the best ones that you can find for Jujutsu Kaisen right now.

Megumi Fushiguro by Kotobukiya

Who doesn’t love Megumi’s demon dogs? Well, this statue from Kotobukiya highlights one of them showing Megumi summon his battle companion. This simple figure is the best one around for Megumi right now and one of our favorites across the board.

Choso by SEGA Goods

This upcoming figure from SEGA Goods features Choso and looks to show off his blood magic in incredible fashion. It’s simple, Choso is standing on some cracked ground firing off a powerful move, but figures don’t need to be complex to be incredible.

Gojo Satoru Shibuya Incident by Design Coco

Design Coco’s Gojo Satoru piece is one of the most unique on our list as it’s not just a scene from the anime. This figure shows Gojo inside the prison realm being attacked by skeletons within. Still, the strongest remains calm and sits as he awaits his release.

Nobara Kugisaki by SEGA Goods

You don’t need to get too crazy to make a great Jujutsu Kaisen figure. SEGA Goods has proved this with their Nobara Kugisaki. This statue features Nobara using her iconic ability Hairpin as we see the pin piercing her enemy standing behind her. It’s by far the best Nobara figure to date and a great addition to any collection.

Yuji Itadori by Three Artisan Studio

Three Artisan Studio is gearing up to release their newest Jujutsu Kaisen statue that features the one and only Yuji Itadori. This figure shows the battle against Hanami where Yuji can be seen breaking out the branches and gearing up to throw a return strike. This might seem like another simple piece, but it’s the detail that makes this one of the best to date.

Ryomen Sukuna by Three Artisan Studio

Ryomen Sukuna is one of the most recognisable figures from Jujutsu Kaisen so it’s only right that he gets an incredible high-end figure, and Three Artisan Studio has it covered. This ⅙ scale figure shows the King of Curses sitting on his throne in a pose that has become iconic since the show began airing.

Yuta Okkotsu & Cursed Form Rika by Yoyo Studio

Yoyo Studio has created the best figure of Yuta Okkotsu and Rika to date. This incredible creation is large in scale and filled to the brim with detail. There are also multiple torsos available to change the stance that Yuta can be seen in. If you’re a big Yuta fan then this is definitely one to pursue for the collection.

Toji Fushiguro by RD Studio

Toji has quickly become one of the most popular characters in all of Jujutsu Kaisen and RD Studio has created a stunning homage to the iconic character. This figure shows Toji wielding his weapon, but it also comes with three swappable faces. This means you can change up the character’s look and keep things fresh over time.

Satoru Gojo vs Toji Fushiguro by Niren Studio

Niren Studio has created a masterpiece with this statue of Gojo fighting Toji. This figure will show Gojo blasting down purple on Toji in what became his final moments, and the attention to detail looks to be unmatched. Right now this statue is only up for pre-order but it looks to be one of Niren Studio’s most impressive creations yet.

Suguru Geto by Niren Studio

The best Jujutsu Kaisen collectible that I have seen is Niren Studio’s upcoming Suguru Geto statue. While it hasn’t yet arrived, this incredible creation looks to showcase Geto alongside all of his spirits as seen in the Hidden Inventory Arc. As mentioned previously, Niren Studio is known for creating spectacular collectibles and while they can be pricy, typically the quality justifies the cost. If this figure turns out as advertised it will quickly become one of the most sought-after collectibles on the market.

