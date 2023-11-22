Every Special Fusion in Persona 5 Tactica

There are plenty of fusions in Persona 5 Tactica, but how do you know which combinations will yield some of the best results? Here’s how to unlock every Special Fusion in P5T.

Special Fusions in Persona 5 Tactica

While The Velvet Room and the ability to combine two Personas together is introduced fairly early on in Tactica‘s narrative, players will need to progress past the first Kingdom if they want to unlock Special Fusions. This enhanced version of the process requires you to fuse three Personas instead of two and, in doing so, potentially create some fantastic entities. Even later on, you’ll be able to fuse four, five, and six Personas together into some of the most powerful creatures in the game.

If you’ve played Persona 5 and its expanded version, Royal, you may already have an idea of what combinations you’ll want to seek out. If you haven’t, it can be daunting to try to figure out which Personas will join in such a way as to create a Special Fusion. Having said that, you’ll really want to start exploring this feature because the resulting creatures are well-kitted out and come with stats and abilities that’ll make many challenges trivial. So, in ascending order based on the level they drop at, let’s unpack the various Special Fusions, how to make them, and what Unique Skill you can expect from them.

Flauros:

Recipe : Berith, Orobas, and Eligor.

: Berith, Orobas, and Eligor. Stats : 92 HP, 44 SP, 36 Melee Damage, 20 Gun Damage

: 92 HP, 44 SP, 36 Melee Damage, 20 Gun Damage Unique Skill: Mighty Cleave – Melee attacks will now also hit units 1 square to the left and right of the target.

Likely the first Special Fusion you’ll conduct, Flauros is great when paired with the likes of Makoto, who thrives in melee-focused combat.

Neko Shogun:

Recipe : Kodama, Sudama, and Anzu

: Kodama, Sudama, and Anzu Stats : 100 HP, 56 SP, 28 Melee Damage, 24 Gun Damage

: 100 HP, 56 SP, 28 Melee Damage, 24 Gun Damage Unique Skill: Keen Eye – Increases the drop rate of rare Personas

While it may be less action-based in comparison to some of the other Special Fusions, Neko Shogun is essential for those who want to fill out the Compendium and amass a collection of powerful Personas.

Tam Lin:

Recipe : Cait Sith, High Pixie, and Leanan Sidhe

: Cait Sith, High Pixie, and Leanan Sidhe Stats : 102 HP, 56 SP, 48 Melee Damage, 16 Gun Damage

: 102 HP, 56 SP, 48 Melee Damage, 16 Gun Damage Unique Skill: Efficiency Aficionado – Increases EXP gained in battle

Another less flashy Special Fusion, but it’s one that’s incredibly helpful in developing a team of strong Phantom Thieves and Personas.

Hell Biker:

Recipe : Archangel, Matador, and Decarabia

: Archangel, Matador, and Decarabia Stats : 116 HP, 64 SP, 28 Melee Damage, 32 Gun Damage

: 116 HP, 64 SP, 28 Melee Damage, 32 Gun Damage Unique Skill: Minthe’s Blessing – Reduces SP cost of 1 More action by 20%

Discount Ghost Rider is great for characters that can rack up multiple One Mores in a single turn, but since that’s technically true for everyone, Hell Biker is just a solid Personas all around.

Bugs

Recipe : Pixie, Pisaca, and Hariti

: Pixie, Pisaca, and Hariti Stats : 136 HP, 80 SP, 56 Melee Damage, 24 Gun Damage

: 136 HP, 80 SP, 56 Melee Damage, 24 Gun Damage Unique Skill: Invigorate 2 – Moderately restores SP at the end of each turn

If you’ve got a character who largely relies on their Persona to deal damage, Bugs is a great addition. While SP is generally accrued quite hastily, some longer battles will prove how useful this Murder Teddy can be.

Seth

Recipe : Isis, Anubis, Thoth, and Horus

: Isis, Anubis, Thoth, and Horus Stats: 144 HP, 88 SP, 40 Melee Damage, 36 Gun Damage

144 HP, 88 SP, 40 Melee Damage, 36 Gun Damage Unique Skill: Trigger Happy – Increases damage dealt with each subsequent Ranged Attack

A solid Persona for any Phantom Thief who excels at ranged combat, like Haru or Yusuke.

Trumpeter

Recipe : White Rider, Red Rider, Pale Rider, and Black Rider

: White Rider, Red Rider, Pale Rider, and Black Rider Stats : 184 HP, 112 SP, 28 Melee Damage, 32 Gun Damage

: 184 HP, 112 SP, 28 Melee Damage, 32 Gun Damage Unique Skill: Bullet Break – When Charge is active, knocks down targets with Ranged Attack

Personally, not a big fan of this Persona, given that it can often lead to situations where the 1 More is denied, but it’s possible to use it to good effect with a party member around dealing damage to downed enemies.

Black Frost

Recipe : Jack O’ Lantern, Jack Frost, and King Frost

: Jack O’ Lantern, Jack Frost, and King Frost Stats : 192 HP, 128 SP, 60 Melee Damage, 36 Gun Damage

: 192 HP, 128 SP, 60 Melee Damage, 36 Gun Damage Unique Skill: Heavenly Gift – Greatly increases the amount of Voltage gained.

Given the strength of every Voltage attack in Persona 5 Tactica, Black Frost is a solid addition to any team.

Vasuki

Recipe : Naga, Ananta, and Naga Raja

: Naga, Ananta, and Naga Raja Stats: 216 HP, 128 SP, 52 Melee Damage, 40 Gun Damage

216 HP, 128 SP, 52 Melee Damage, 40 Gun Damage Unique Skill: Immunity – Prevents Infliction of any ailment

Once status inflictions come into play in a meaningful way, Vasuki is fantastic. However, they never feel debilitating stacked against the player, so your mileage may vary.

Kohryu

Recipe : Genbu, Suzaku, Byakko and Seiryu

: Genbu, Suzaku, Byakko and Seiryu Stats : 216 HP, 123 SP, 36 Melee Damage, 60 Gun Damage

: 216 HP, 123 SP, 36 Melee Damage, 60 Gun Damage Unique Skill: Mafreidyne – Deals heavy damage in a large area. Creates a Vortex.

Anything that deals a bunch of damage in a big area is an absolute godsend in Tactica.

Sraosha

Recipe : Mitra, Mithras, Lilith, Melchizedek and Gabriel

: Mitra, Mithras, Lilith, Melchizedek and Gabriel Stats : 216 HP, 144 SP, 44 Melee Damage, 68 Gun Damage

: 216 HP, 144 SP, 44 Melee Damage, 68 Gun Damage Unique Skill: Mediarahan – Fully recovers the HP of all allies.

When you’re at the point in Tactica where you’re unlocking Sraosha, it’s very possible that you’ll need the healing this Persona provides. If you play it safe and simply stick to cover, then you can probably ignore it.

Asura

Recipe : Jikokuten, Zouchouten, Koumokuten, and Bishamonten

: Jikokuten, Zouchouten, Koumokuten, and Bishamonten Stats : 240 HP, 136 SP, 76 Melee Damage, 44 Gun Damage

: 240 HP, 136 SP, 76 Melee Damage, 44 Gun Damage Unique Skill: Ambush+ – Shoots targets that enter the area and stops the action of any non-unique enemies. Activates 2 times.

Asuras effectively works as Tactica‘s version of the Overwatch mechanic in many other tactics games. It’s situationally useful, but given how the AI tends to play it safe, it might not be worth it in the long run.

Michael

Recipe : Raphael, Uriel, and Gabriel

: Raphael, Uriel, and Gabriel Stats: 200 HP, 120 SP, 64 Melee Damage, 44 Gun Damage

200 HP, 120 SP, 64 Melee Damage, 44 Gun Damage Unique Skill: Fool’s Reckoning – Greatly increases damage dealt to targets not in cover.

A fantastic ability that you’ll need to spec around if you want to make the most out of it. Cover is just too prominent to make it work consistently.

Yoshitsune

Recipe : Shiki-Ouji, Arahabaki, Yatagarasu, Okuninushi and Futsunushi

: Shiki-Ouji, Arahabaki, Yatagarasu, Okuninushi and Futsunushi Stats : 232 HP, 144 SP, 96 Melee Damage, 56 Gun Damage

: 232 HP, 144 SP, 96 Melee Damage, 56 Gun Damage Unique Skill: God-like speed – Increases Movement by 1 square.

Honestly, a little disappointing, given how much is required to create Yoshitsune, but an extra movement square could save your life in a pinch.

Metatron

Recipe : Principality, Power, Melchizedek, Dominion, Sandalphon, and Michael

: Principality, Power, Melchizedek, Dominion, Sandalphon, and Michael Stats : 256 HP, 160 SP, 48 Melee Damage, 48 Gun Damage

: 256 HP, 160 SP, 48 Melee Damage, 48 Gun Damage Unique Skill: Megidolaon – Deals heavy Almighty damage in a large area.

Easily one of the best Special Fusions in the game. Go forth and lay waste to your enemies.

Ongyo-ki

Recipe : Fuu-ki, Sui-ki, and Kin-ki

: Fuu-ki, Sui-ki, and Kin-ki Stats : 264 HP, 144 SP, 68 Melee Damage, 68 Gun Damage

: 264 HP, 144 SP, 68 Melee Damage, 68 Gun Damage Unique Skill: Regenerate 3 – Greatly recovers HP at the end of each turn.

The passive HP regeneration offered by Ongyo-ki can be what tips the scales in your favor, especially in the late stages of the game, where enemies are both more aggressive and generally more present.

Lucifer

Recipe : Anubis, Ananta, Trumpeter, Michael, Metatron, and Satan

: Anubis, Ananta, Trumpeter, Michael, Metatron, and Satan Stats : 264 HP, 160 SP, 84 Melee Damage, 44 Gun Damage

: 264 HP, 160 SP, 84 Melee Damage, 44 Gun Damage Unique Skill: Torrent of Magic – Increases damage dealt with each subsequent skill attack.

If you’ve built a team around One More, Lucifer is effectively game-breaking in the kind of damage it can dish out.

Chi You

Recipe : White Rider, Hecatoncheires, Thor, Cu Chulainn, and Yoshitsune

: White Rider, Hecatoncheires, Thor, Cu Chulainn, and Yoshitsune Stats : 256 HP, 168 SP, 80 Melee Damage, 48 Gun Damage

: 256 HP, 168 SP, 80 Melee Damage, 48 Gun Damage Unique Skill: Angelic Instincts – The user recovers 30% HP when the target is defeated.

Powerful, but for the investment cost, I prefer Ongyo-ki, given that it’s much more consistent with how often it triggers.

Satanel

Recipe : Anzu, Ishtar, Michael, Satan, and Lucifer

: Anzu, Ishtar, Michael, Satan, and Lucifer Stats : 264 HP, 168 SP, 100 Melee Damage, 44 Gun Damage

: 264 HP, 168 SP, 100 Melee Damage, 44 Gun Damage Unique Skill: Auto-Riser – Automatic Heat Riser at the start of battle

Heat Riser is a fantastic spell, and casting it for free at the start of battle is an incredible advantage. It may not seem as influential as some of the other skills, but it’s a real game-changer.