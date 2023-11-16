When & What Time Does Persona 5 Tactica (P5T) Release?

After months of waiting, time is nearly upon us, feeding the hype of fans hungry to play as the Phantom Thieves again. If you’re curious about when and what time Persona 5 Tactica comes out, here’s an explanation.

When Does Persona 5 Tactica Come Out?

If Atlus doesn’t run into any more early release hiccups like last week, the game plans to release on November 17, 2023. The strategy game will launch simultaneously on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

For those who pre-ordered to get ahead of the curb, you won’t be able to pre-load the game before launch. As noted by a Steam player on the title’s forums, Atlus has ordinarily not allowed players to pre-load its games, like Persona 3 Portable and Persona 5 Royal. As of this article’s writing, that speculation still seems to hold up since you can’t pre-load the game on any available platforms ahead of the Persona 5 Tactica release time.

At What Time Will Persona 5 Tactica Release?

Going by the Steam page for the game, it’s assumed the release time for the strategy game is at midnight EST. With that said, you won’t be able to do the New Zealand time zone switcheroo to play it sooner, according to a few players on Reddit who tried.

“No, it doesn’t look like the New Zealand trick will work,” said one Redditor. “It is 11 pm my time on the 15th and 6 pm on the 16th in New Zealand. It will not let me play yet.”

Another user corroborated the claim, saying, “Not working for me either. Wish publishers would be more clear about this crap. I would’ve just gone to bed early instead.”

Additionally, Atlus could hold the release of the game in the case of game-breaking bugs appearing during its last look over the game before the public gets its hands on it. Fingers crossed.

Is Persona 5 Tactica Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

If you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber and a Persona fan, you’re in luck. Persona 5 Tactica will be a day-one release on the service when November 17 rolls around. Admittedly, if you play this way, you will lose out on the pre-order bonuses if you care about the personas that come with it.

For more articles like this, check out how long it takes to beat Persona 5 Tactica.