How Long Does Persona 5 Tactica Take to Beat?

While Persona 5 fans are used to games sucking up their lives for weeks on end, will that necessarily be the case for the franchise’s latest spinoff? Here’s how long it takes to beat Persona 5 Tactica.

Persona 5 Tactica’s Length

Representing a significant shift in both mechanics and perspective, Persona 5 Tactica drops the more traditional JRPG formula of the series and adopts a turn-based tactics style in the vein of XCOM or Marvel’s Midnight Suns. With that in mind, fans hoping that its length will match the mothership game that spawned it may be slightly disappointed.

According to early reviews, most players should take between 30 and 40 hours to complete if they primarily focus on the game’s main objectives and ignore all the side-quests, party management, and optional conversations with the various characters. If one were to busy themselves with all that extra content, they’re looking at roughly 50 hours of gameplay. That number also depends on your skill level and the difficulty setting, so as with all measurements of game time, your mileage will definitely vary.

In comparison to Persona 5, it’s obviously significantly shorter. That game, in its original release, takes around 90 hours to roll credits. That’s not even taking into account the expanded Persona 5 Royal, which added another 30 hours of content onto that already substantial time sink. However, in comparison to the other spinoff games, Tactica is sticking to the average… mostly.

Persona 5 Strikers, the action RPG that’s arguably been the biggest spinoff to exist within the subseries, also takes around 40 hours to complete, while the rhythm game Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight takes only seven hours to see the end. It’s a game about dancing to groovy tracks. You didn’t think it’d take scores of hours to finish, did you?

It’s worth noting that 40 hours for a tactical RPG is also quite standard for the genre. Probably the best-known example of this type of game is XCOM 2, and it takes approximately 33 hours to complete its main story. Admittedly, it also takes around 80 hours to see everything it has to offer, but it’s going for a very different style in terms of its presentation and progression.

While long-time Persona 5 fans may be disappointed with the comparably short 40-hour length, in truth, that’s still a generous amount of content to play through. The fact that we’re still getting Persona 5 spinoffs at all is surprising enough, so let’s not look a gift horse in the mouth.