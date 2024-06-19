Every The Boys Operator in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) & Warzone

Call Of Duty has been no stranger to crossovers in recent years. However, few franchises have more representation in CoD than The Boys. From Modern Warfare 2 carry-forward characters to new additions in Modern Warfare 3, players have 5 to choose from. Here is every Operator from The Boys in MW3 and Warzone.

Recommended Videos

A-Train

A-Train is the Supe who starts Hughie’s revenge-quest against Vaught and its corrupt Super Heroes. While he’s not as major of an antagonist as he was in Seasons 1 and 2, A-Train is still a Supe fans love to hate, or hate to love.

A-Train was added in Season 1 of MW3. His Operator bundle costs 2,400 COD Points. It includes A-Train as a playable character, voiced by A-Train’s actor Jessie T. Usher. It also comes packaged with the Turbocharged and Fast AF Weapon Blueprints for the MCW and WSP Swarm, respectively. Purchasing this bundle will also nab players some additional rewards, like an emblem, finishing move, calling card and more.

Black Noir

Next up is Black Noir. This mysterious masked character is a force to be reckoned with. He is dead silent, and his Operator never speaks in Call Of Duty. This Supe’s fighting style is similar to that of a Ninja. With his dark costume and stealth abilities, he attacks from the shadows.

CoD Players can add Black Noir to their roster of Operators for 2,400 COD Points. This bundle comes with the character as a playable Operator, but since he is silent he is not voiced. All players will hear when playing as Black Noir is the occasional eerie breath. This bundle comes with the Quiet Rage Unspoken Word, and Noir’s Blades Weapon Blueprints. The first two are for the Chimera and FJX Imperium respectively, and are stealthy black builds with silencers attached. Noir’s Blades are a skin for the Dual Kodachi melee weapon. The bundle also includes a finishing move, charm, sticker, loading screen, and an emblem.

Firecracker

The other Supe added in MW3 is Firecracker. Firecracker is the newest character on this list, since she was introduced in The Boys Season 4 premiere, and is an original character to the TV Show who never appeared in the comic. She is an antagonistic influencer Supe, and has the ability to generate sparks. Her real power, however, appears to be in her Super Strength.

Firecracker’s Operator Bundle also costs 2,400 COD Points. This comes with the playable character, voiced by actress Valorie Curry who plays her in the TV Series. The bundle includes the Smoking Gun and Fellow Patriot Blueprints for the MTZ-556 and the Pulemyot 762 respectively. The bundle also includes a finishing move, sticker, emblem, calling card, and charm.

Homelander

Next up, is The Boy’s iconic villain; Homelander. As the face of The Seven, Homelander is the most powerful and most corrupt Supe out there. His powers are very reminiscent of Superman. He can fly, he has Super Strength, and a terrifyingly gory Laser Eye ability.

Homelander was added in MW2, but his Operator bundle is back in the Shop to celebrate the premiere of The Boys Season 4. The bundle costs 2,400 COD Points. It includes the Homelander Operator, voiced with some hilarious new lines by Antony Starr. Homelander comes with several patriotic weapon blueprints with Red, White, Blue, and Gold designs which separate them from their base versions. The Bravado, Vought Issue, and Superiority Complex Blueprints are for the M4, the ISO Hemlock, and the PDSW 528 respectively. The bundle also comes with a Laser Everyone finishing move, where the character burns enemies alive with his Laser Eyes. The bundle also includes a charm, loading screen, large decal and emblem.

Starlight

Last – but not least – is the Starlight Operator. Unlike the other Supes on this list, Starlight is one of the few good Supes. She has proven to be a powerful Ally to the titular Boys, and romantic partner to Hughie.

The Starlight Operator Bundle costs 2,400 COD Points, and features Erin Moriarty reprising her role as the character. Her outfit is inspired by her more hometown-hero appearance in Season 1 of The Boys. Like Homelander, this bundle also includes three ranged weapons. The Des Moines Defender, World Saver, and Blinding Light Blueprints are for the ISO Hemlock, ISO 45, and FTAC Siege respectively. She also comes with a finishing move, charm, sticker, loading screen, and an emblem.

And that is every Operator from The Boys you can play as in MW3 and Warzone.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy