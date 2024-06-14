Who Is the New Black Noir in The Boys Season 4? Answered

Black Noir has always been one of the more interesting characters in The Boys, and while we did finally get his backstory in season 3, he was also killed off rather unceremoniously. Here’s what you need to know about the new Black Noir in The Boys season 4.

Who Plays the New Black Noir in The Boys Season 4?

To get straight to the point, the new Black Noir in The Boys season 4 is a paid professional actor hired to help cover up the real Black Noir’s death in The Seven.

By the end of season 3, Vought and The Seven have already lost Maeve and Starlight, and losing yet another key member would look really bad for them, PR-wise. To cover up his death, Homelander and Vought hire a professional actor to take on the role of Black Noir.

As to his actual identity, however, we’ll have to wait and see if season 4 offers up anymore information that front. For now, all we know is that the new Black Noir is also a supe with similar physical strength and speed as the original Black Noir, and that alone is good enough to help disguise the fact that he isn’t the real thing. It definitely helps that the original was often very stoic and silent as well, so the new Black Noir wouldn’t have to do much to blend in, aside from keeping his mouth shut.

Who Is Black Noir’s Actor?

As for the actual actor himself, Nathan Mitchell is playing the new Black Noir in The Boys season 4. This is pretty funny, as Mitchell had also played the original in the first three seasons, and is now playing as the professional actor version of the new Black Noir in season 4.

And that’s everything you need to know about the new Black Noir in The Boys season 4 for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the show, including the full episode release schedule, as well as MM’s new look.

