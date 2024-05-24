Every Weapon & Item Removed From Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked

Not every weapon can make it into the next season of Fortnite. Veterans can think of a few weapons that didn’t make it out of their respective seasons, and some Fortnite weapons were so short-lived some might think they’re myths. Here’s everything removed from Fortnite Season 3.

Every Vaulted Item & Weapon In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

The list of weapons and items that didn’t make it out of Fortnite C5S2 isn’t too extensive, although everyone’s favorite mindless shotgun did get the boot. Most of every themed item, whether it be Mythological or from the Avatar crossover, has been removed.

Take a look at the list below and cross your fingers that your favorite Season 2 weapons didn’t get cut:

Frenzy Auto Shotgun

Chug Splashes

Port-A-Bunker

FlowBerry

Wings of Icarus

Thunderbolt of Zeus

Chains of Hades

Waterbending

Banana of the Gods

Drum Gun

Nemesis AR

Star Wars Mythics

Reaper Sniper Rifle

Zeus’ Huntress DMR

Hades’ Harbinger SMG

Ares’ Warforged AR

Zeus’ Medallion

Ares’ Medallion

Hades’ Medallion

Cerberus’ Medallion

Oddly enough, Cerberus’ Gatekeeper Shotgun and a mythic version of the Frenzy Auto Shotgun are still in the game, which means NPCs corresponding to that weapon are also in the game. Finding and eliminating these NPCs or purchasing weapons with gold bars may be the only way to obtain these Mythic weapons.

If you haven’t already, make sure to check out our guide for all of the new and returning weapons in Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked. There is a variety of new weapons, including a ranged explosive crossbow and a pair of mechanical boxing gloves. You also might spot a returning favorite on our list of unvaulted weapons and items.

We will continue to update this list as the season goes on, as we are sure more weapons won’t last long in Fortnite’s ever-changing pool of weaponry.

