7 Excellent Indie Games You Might Have Missed in May

May has a lot of truly incredible indie games that you’ve probably not noticed. That’s not your fault, though; there are just too many games to keep track of at this point. To help you make sure you’re not missing out, we’ve made a little list of the coolest indie games from May that you might not have played.

Seven Excellent May Indie Games You Might Have Missed

It’s worth noting that there were a quite frankly staggering number of games launched this month, which always makes it tough to pick just a few. It’s also worth noting that Hades 2 hit Early Access, but to have somehow avoided that information you’d have to be locked in Tartarus without internet access, so we’ve not included it on our list. With that out of the way, let’s get to it.

Abiotic Factor

We’re kicking things off with a new take on the survival genre that’s somehow both very funny and also deeply unnerving. Abiotic Factor is a survival crafting game that you can play with up to six people. You spend the game basically just trying to survive in multiple different realms, all while trying to fight back the military and some paranormal activity. It’s a blast to play, and if you like games like Lethal Company, then you’ll love this.

1000xRESIST

1000xRESIST is the kind of game that only comes along every few years. It’s a truly astounding adventure game with a story that’ll stay with you for years to come. It’s hard to talk about it much without spoiling things, but it’s a very special sci-fi story that you should 100% play, even if you ignore everything else on this list. Don’t ignore everything else on this list, though.

Gatekeeper

Gatekeeper is an isometric roguelike where you blitz through levels gaining more and more power to try and find the stolen Heart of the Universe. It’s got a serious Risk of Rain 2 vibe to it in terms of gameplay, progression, visual style, and music, and it’s a blast to play. It’s only just entered into Early Access, but it’s already filled with clever ideas and tweaks that make it worth your time and effort.

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Puzzle games come in a lot of different flavors, but few match the depth of Lorelei and the Laser Eyes. This game tells the story of a strange building somewhere in central Europe where a woman has been summoned. An eccentric had invited her there, and the world starts to warp and change to make things stranger by the second. It’s clever beyond words, and it also has a visual flair that’s hard to beat.

Duck Detective: The Secret Salami

The temptation to just write “quack” here multiple times is hard to resist, but we’ll do our best. Duck Detective: The Secret Salami is a deeply charming detective game in which you play as a duck. It’s cute, fairly laid-back, and makes for a good game for younger players and those who don’t play much. There’s also a button that makes you quack, so really, that’s there’s no reason not to buy it.

Rack and Slay

There are people out there who’ve been waiting their whole lives for a roguelike dungeon-crawler where you play as a billiard ball, but finally, that wait is over. Alright, the concept is a little out there, but that doesn’t stop the fact that Rack and Slay is an absolutely stellar roguelike with plenty of replayability, a great sense of humour, and a truly unique concept. Definitely give this one a go if you’re looking for a new twist on the roguelike genre.

Nine Sols

Nine Sols is an intensely cool Metroidvania game with a combat system that has been heavily inspired by Sekiro. That means you’re in for some seriously hard fights with a big focus on parrying and timing. It’s tough, sure, but it’s also absolutely stunning to look at, and it feels like water to play. It follows a hero on a quest for revenge, as they curse the world itself for the way things are. So, expect a big story and plenty of drama in-between tough-as-nails fights.

