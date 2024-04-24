Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Chapter 158 Release Date and Time

The sequel manga Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest continues to be in full swing and with an anime on the way there’s more hype on the series than ever. For those who want to stay in the loop, here’s exactly when Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest Chapter 158 will arrive.

Image via Kodansha

Chapter 158 of Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest is scheduled to be released on April 30 at 8 am PT. It will be available to read via K Manga both on the app and website. However, it is worth noting that the service is not available in all regions.

If you can get access to K Manga then you can read all of the previous Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest Chapters, aside from the most recent completely for free with a membership. This is one of the only legitimate ways to read Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest in the United States outside of purchasing it physically.

Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest is a biweekly manga meaning new chapters will arrive every two weeks. Of course, there can be delays and other scenarios where the series goes on break, but typically you can expect something new each fortnight.

The story of Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest continues on after the original Fairy Tail manga, and while it has been running for many years, it was only recently announced that this sequel will also get the anime treatment.

While we are yet to get an official release date for the show, J.C. Staff are hard at work animating things, and recently they even shared the first concept art for the series. As you’d expect it brings back many core characters from the original series.

Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest Chapter 158 will be here on April 30 so make sure you’re all caught up and ready before it gets here.

