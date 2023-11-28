Fallout TV Series Releases First Look Images

Another video game adaptation is hoping to break the curse. The Fallout TV series has released first look images, and they look pretty promising.

Coming to Prime Video in April 2024, Fallout will take the iconic post-apocalyptic game series and move it into live-action. The 1950s art-deco style will surely be present, but those who aren’t familiar with the property should know it actually takes in a future where a nuclear war decimated the world in 2077. Years later, the world is threatened by giant insects and ghouls. The biggest threat, however, might be the Brotherhood of Steel, which is made up of people wearing armor that has become synonymous with the series.

The Brotherhood of Steel members are present in the images released by Vanity Fair, which can be viewed below:

Some of the notable actors present in the images are Walton Goggins, who plays The Ghoul, and Ella Parnell, best known for her work in Arcane and Yellowjackets. Other actors appearing in Fallout include Kyle MacLachlan, Moises Arias, Johnny Pemberton, and Xelia Mendes-Jones.

To help create the series, Prime Video has enlisted the help of Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, who both worked on HBO’s Westworld. Jonathan also helped his brother, Christopher Nolan, on many of his biggest films, co-writing The Prestige, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, and Interstellar.

In a joint statement, Joy and Nolan discussed what about Fallout appealed to them. “Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time,” they said. “Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios.”

These images are surely just the beginning of a larger promotional campaign for Fallout as its release date nears, so expect a lot more nuclear wasteland in the near future.