Fan Expo San Francisco Tickets 2024 with Prices for General Admission, VIP Passes, Autographs and More

Fan Expo is making its way to San Franciso this fall and we have all the major details including prices, VIP passes, celebrity signings, and more!

Fan Expo is the best place for all things pop culture! It’s a one stop shop for fans to gather to meet their favorite celebrities, listen to panels, and get the inside scoop on new movies and TV shows. This years expo is going to be one for the books and you do not want to miss it.

When Is Fan Expo San Franciso?

Fan Expo San Franciso is kicking off on Friday, November 29 and running until Sunday, December 1, at the Moscone Center West.

What Is the Schedule for Fan Expo San Francisco?

Friday 4 PM – 9 PM Preview Night

Saturday 10 AM – 7 PM

Sunday 10 AM – 5 PM

Can I Buy a Pass for All 3 days?

Yes, you can buy a 3-day pass on Fan Expo’s official website for $109. 3-day pass tickets include:

Admission to all 3 days of FAN EXPO San Francisco™ including the Special Preview Night on Friday

Show Floor Access

Panel Room/Theater Access*

Souvenir Badge

Fans can also purchase an Ultimate pass that includes access to all 3-days of the convention. Ultimate passes include everything that a 3-day pass has along with:

Exclusive Ticket Pick Up Counter

Priority Entrance

Ultimate Lounge Access

Limited Edition FAN EXPO San Francisco™ Bag

Batman (DC), art by Francesco Mattina

Batman (DC), art by Francesco Mattina Detective Comics #27 Blind Bag

Variant Cover (DC) by Francesco Mattina

Variant Cover (DC) by Francesco Mattina Limited Edition Marty McFly Vinyl Figure

Handmade by Robots

Handmade by Robots Limited Edition Lithograph

10% off coupon at the FAN EXPO San Francisco™ Store

Your next show is on us! Free single day General Admission (excluding Saturdays) to ALL FUTURE FAN EXPO HQ events until, but not including, FAN EXPO San Francisco™ 2025

Can I Buy Single Day Passes?

Yes, you can buy a pass for whichever day you prefer to attend. Single day passes can be found at the Fan Expo’s official website. If tickets are sold out, fans looking to attend can also purchase their single day passes on StubHub. Please see below for pricing and links for purchase.

Are VIP Passes Available?

Yes, you can purchase a VIP pass on Fan Expo’s official website for $365. Each VIP pass includes everything that a 3-day pass and an Ultimate pass has along with:

Priority Entrance

Head Start to the Show Floor at 9:30 AM on Saturday & Sunday

Exclusive VIP Lounge Access

VIP Express Pass for Celebrity Autograph & Photo Op Areas

VIP Priority Access to Main Theater Presentations

Limited Edition FAN EXPO San Francisco™ Lanyard

Limited Edition FAN EXPO San Francisco™ T-shirt

Limited Edition FAN EXPO San Francisco™ Bag

Batman (DC), art by Francesco Mattina

Batman (DC), art by Francesco Mattina Detective Comics #27 Blind Bag

Variant Cover (DC) by Francesco Mattina

Variant Cover (DC) by Francesco Mattina Limited Edition Comic from Major Publisher

Limited Edition Marty McFly Vinyl Figure

Handmade by Robots

Handmade by Robots Limited Edition Lithograph

VIP Virtual Concierge

Complimentary Express Shipping of VIP Passes

20% off coupon at the FAN EXPO San Francisco™ Store

First right to renew VIP Package for FAN EXPO San Francisco™ 2025

Your next show is on us! Free Unlimited General Admission to ALL FUTURE FAN EXPO HQ events until, but not including, FAN EXPO San Francisco™ 2025

Guests With Attendance Days and Autograph/Photo Opportunities

Hayden Christensen (Sat) Check Fan Expo’s official website for more information.

Joseph Quinn (Sat, Sun) Autograph : $100 Photo Op : $110

: $100 : $110 Charlie Cox (Sat) Autograph : $100 Photo O p: $110

: $100 p: $110 Grant Gustin (Sat) Autograph : $120 Photo Op : $120

: $120 : $120 Andy Serkis (Sat, Sun) Check Fan Expo’s official website for more information.

Rainn Wilson (Sat) Autograph : $100 Photo Op : $115 Selfie: $100

: $100 : $115 $100 Bruce Campbell (Sat, Sun) Autograph : $50 Photo Op : $60

: $50 : $60 Danny Trejo (Sat, Sun) Autograph : $60 Photo Op : $75 Selfie: $60

: $60 : $75 $60 Morena Baccarin (Sat, Sun) Autograph : $60 Photo Op : $80 Selfie: $60

: $60 : $80 $60 Cameron Monaghan (Sat) Autograph : $60 Photo Op : $80 Selfie: $60

: $60 : $80 $60 Giancarlo Esposito (Sat, Sun) Autograph : $80 Photo Op : $90 Selfie: $80

: $80 : $90 $80 Dolph Lundgren (Sat) Check Fan Expo’s official website for more information.

Eli Roth (Sat, Sun) Autograph : $90 Photo Op : $90

: $90 : $90 Randy Quaid (Fri, Sat, Sun) Autograph : $100 Photo Op : $120

: $100 : $120 Ben McKenzie (Sat, Sun) Autograph : $60 Photo Op : $80 Selfie: $60

: $60 : $80 $60 Kate Mulgrew (Sat) Autograph : $70 Photo Op : $80

: $70 : $80 Vincent D’Onofrio (Sat) Autograph : $80 Photo Op : $80

: $80 : $80 Richard Dreyfuss (Sat, Sun) Check Fan Expo’s official website for more information.

Tyler Hoechlin (Sat) Autograph : $85 Photo Op : $100 Selfie: $85

: $85 : $100 $85 Butch Hartman (Sat, Sun) Check Fan Expo’s official website for more information.

Tom Cavanagh (Sat, Sun) Autograph : $60 Photo Op : $70 Selfie: $60

: $60 : $70 $60 Felicia Day (Sat, Sun) Autograph : $60 Photo Op : $65 Selfie: $60

: $60 : $65 $60 Danielle Panabaker (Sat, Sun) Autograph : $60 Photo Op : $65 Selfie: $60

: $60 : $65 $60 Carlos Valdes (Sat) Autograph : $60 Photo Op : $65 Selfie: $60

: $60 : $65 $60 John Wesley Shipp (Fri, Sat, Sun) Autograph : $60 Photo Op : $70 Selfie: $60

: $60 : $70 $60 Candice Patton (Sat, Sun) Autograph : $50 Photo Op : $70 Selfie: $50

: $50 : $70 $50 Grace Van Dien (Sat, Sun) Autograph : $50 Photo Op : $60 Selfie: $50

: $50 : $60 $50 Bitsie Tulloch (Sat) Autograph: $80 Photo Op: $90 Selfie: $70

Check Fan Expo San Francisco’s official site for a full list of guests and pricing.

Other amazing events will be taking place at Fan Expo San Francisco including fan meetups, fandom shopping, Artist Alley, panels, demos, workshops and more! You’re not going to want to miss this incredibly fun weekend. Get your tickets now!

