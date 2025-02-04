Rob Liefeld Calls Out Sneaky Deadpool & Wolverine Connection in the Fantastic Four: First Steps Pre-Teaser

An easy-to-miss Deadpool & Wolverine connection in The Fantastic Four: First Steps pre-teaser has come to light, thanks to legendary comic book artist Rob Liefeld.

This is on Liefeld Feet store street https://t.co/T5hpPMagZ0 — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) February 3, 2025

Liefeld, who co-created Deadpool with writer Fabian Nicieza, highlighted an overlooked bit of overlap between the Merc with a Mouth’s third solo flick and the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot on X (formerly Twitter). It turns out the New York City street set that features prominently in the First Steps pre-trailer teaser is the same one where Wade Wilson and Logan confront an army of Wade’s alternate universe counterparts in Deadpool & Wolverine.

To their credit, Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman and his crew do a decent job disguising the MCU blockbuster’s recycled location. The period storefronts and cars – not to mention the throwback attire sported by the film’s extras – root the re-dressed set firmly in First Steps‘ retro-futuristic 1960s setting, not Deadpool & Wolverine’s present day milieu.

Overhauling existing sets is a common cost-saving practice in the film industry, even on big budget productions like The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Why build an entire urban environment or deal with the hassles of location shooting when there’s somewhere suitable sitting ready on the lot? And given principal photography on both Deadpool & Wolverine and First Steps took place at London’s Pinewood Studios, reusing the latter’s city street was a logical choice.

But is there more to it than that? Could both streets actually be the same street just on different Earths, according to in-universe canon? Maybe. After all, nothing’s impossible in the MCU multiverse. We’ll just have to wait until Fantastic Four: First Steps hits the big screen to find out for certain!

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in cinemas on July 25, 2025.

