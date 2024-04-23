Far Cry 7 Leaker Denies Cillian Murphy Villain Rumor

Despite recent reports, it seems that Oppenheimer and Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy will not star in Far Cry 7.

On April 20, Ubisoft leaker j0nathan posted a cryptic tweet on X/Twitter showing four images, one of which included Murphy. The others comprised of a bomb set to 72 hours, a giant crab, and the number 7 in the Far Cry logo font. At the time, many news outlets reported that Murphy would follow his recent Oscar win by playing the villain in Far Cry 7.

Si rien ne change d'ici là 😌 pic.twitter.com/96HQvYHZfb — j0nathan (@xj0nathan) April 20, 2024

It wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for a big name star to play the new antagonist. In Far Cry 6, Giancarlo Esposito played dictator “El Presidente” Antón Castillo. However, the move to cast Murphy, who is arguably one of the most in-demand actors around after Oppenheimer, raised some eyebrows with surprise. Turns out they had a right to be; j0nathan confirmed on X/Twitter over the weekend that the image of Murphy did not mean the actor will appear in the game at all.

Attention, je n'ai JAMAIS dit que Cillian Murphy allait être dans le jeu. L'image veut dire autre chose. https://t.co/cXVgmRwMJr — j0nathan (@xj0nathan) April 21, 2024

In a post shortly after the original, the leaker stated, “Attention: I NEVER said Cillian Murphy was going to be in the game. The image means something else.” However, that message got drowned out in the fervor over Murphy’s assumed role in Far Cry 7, leading to a delay in a widespread announcement of the correction. While many have targeted j0nathan for apparent clickbait following the “leak,” he maintains that people misunderstood his meaning and are at fault for misinterpreting his use of Murphy’s image in the post. It’s worth noting that originally, when asked whether Murphy had been cast, j0nathan allegedly replied that “it’s heating up.”

Thus far, Ubisoft has not formally announced development on Far Cry 7, let alone made any casting announcements. However, reports suggest Ubisoft has not only the seventh installment in the works, but also a Far Cry multiplayer that will be a standalone from the main series.

