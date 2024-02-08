Fenglope Locations in Palworld & How to Catch It

Among the Neutral-type Pals you can catch in Palworld, the majestic deer-shaped Fenglope is one of the creatures rising in popularity as of late. If you’d like to acquire your own, here are the best locations to find Fenglope in Palworld and how to catch it.

Recommended Videos

Best Locations to Find Fenglope in Palworld

There’s a lot of ground to cover in Palworld, so naturally, it’s easy to understand why players report struggling to find Fenglope across the game world. It’s one of the better mounts you can get in the survival game, which makes it all the more valuable.

There are a couple of locations where you can find Fenglope in Palworld – one such area inside a mineshaft obscured by a waterfall between the Fisherman’s Point and Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue fast travel points. Redditors discovered this location thanks to a YouTube video, where the YouTuber shows the spot on the map, heads into the cave to fight a level 25 Fenglope and then catches it.

Aside from the waterfall mineshaft area, you could also wait until you explore the volcanic region at the deepest southern-west part of the map to find multiple Fenglope roaming around. Like how you’d see Eikthyrdeer walking down roads in starting zones, you’ll run into plenty of Fenglope here and catch as many as you want.

Related: How to Respec Your Character in Palworld

How to Catch Fenglope in Palworld

If you’re going for the Fenglope locations in Palworld, use high-level Pal spheres to catch it. As a warning, the Fenglope inside the mineshaft is an Alpha version of the creature with a boss health bar, so ensure you have Mega Spheres, Giga Spheres, and so on to increase the capture rate.

Now, that’s not the only way to do this. You could sling a regular Pal Sphere and pray that the odds tip in your favor, which has hilariously worked for some players trying to capture Alpha Pals. At the end of the day, just bring whatever you can to catch Fenglope, get its health down, and then use whatever you have.

How to Breed Fenglope in Palworld

For those who want to breed a Fenglope instead of finding its spawn location and catching it, you’ve got a plethora of Pal combinations you can attempt in Palworld. For example, you can assign a male Direhowl and a female Melpaca to the Breeding Farm to acquire a Common Egg that can potentially give you a Fenglope.

It’s a very luck-based option to get a Fenglope, but one you should consider if you want one of the fastest mounts in the game quick.

Palworld Early Access is available now.