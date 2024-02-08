How to Respec Your Character in Palworld

There are quite a few stats you can pump your points into as you level up in Palworld. The good news is if you make a mistake and mess up with your build, you can try it again. Here’s how to respec in Palworld.

Respec with Memory Wiping Medicine in Palworld

To respec your stats in Palworld, you’ll need an item called the Memory Wiping Medicine. However, this is one of the toughest items to craft in the game, and it requires you to fetch some Beautiful Flowers.

Here’s the recipe:

Beautiful Flowers x99

Horns x50

Bones x50

Pal Fluids x50

The Horns, Bones, and Pal Fluids are all pretty easy to get. They can be obtained as drops from capturing or killing Pals, most of which can be found in the starter area. It might be a little time-consuming trying to get 50 of each, but this at least feels doable.

The Beautiful Flowers are the tricky bit. They can only be acquired as a rare drop from select Pals, or by visiting the Wildlife Sanctuary, which is considered illegal in Palpagos. That being said, once you’ve hit the mid-20s, it should be safe enough for you to visit the southern Wildlife Sanctuary.

You’ll need a mount to help you coast around the area as you pick up the Beautiful Flowers; just be wary of the PDIF troops converging on your location.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Once you have all the materials, you can then craft the Memory Wiping Medicine at an Electric Medicine Workbench. Consume it to reset all your stats.

Is the Memory Wiping Medicine Still Bugged?

If you’ve been playing Palworld since day one, you might recall that there was a bug where using Lifmunk Effigies and the Memory Wiping Medicine would completely tank your capture rate. Thankfully, the February 2024 update has since rectified that issue.

You can now use both the Lifmunk Effigies and the Memory Wiping Medicine, and still enjoy the effects of both items.

And that’s how you can respec your character in Palworld.