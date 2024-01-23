FF7 Rebirth Director Reveals What Chocobos May Smell Like, For Some Reason

Final Fantasy VII (FF7) Rebirth is slowly advancing toward its Feb. 29 release date. With that being the case, eager gamers have plenty of burning questions about FF7 Rebirth before it launches, like what do Chocobos smell like?

Thankfully, Game Informer held a Q&A with the game’s director, Naoki Hamaguchi, where he answered the aforementioned query and many others.

At around the 1:00 mark in the video, the interviewer asks the FF7 Rebirth director if “all the Chocobos smell the same” and if “they smell pretty bad.” Hamaguchi responds that “they must be similar” and smell “similar to a horse.” These are the hard-hitting questions I expected one to ask Rebirth‘s director when the title is about a month away from releasing.

While there are more silly questions (like how Red XIII can even ride a Chocobo and how Cloud would get along with Mario and Luigi in the Super Smash Bros. franchise), there are some legitimate ones, too. For one, Zack’s existence “has an impact throughout the world” of the game. Also, Hamaguchi mimed a shocked face when asked how players were going to react to “that scene.” Could Aerith’s fate be changed dramatically from the original Final Fantasy VII? Will someone else die in her stead?

While we will have to wait until the Feb. 29 release date to get definitive answers to these important questions, at least we know now that Chocobos and horses have similar smells. If only horses could fly, climb mountains, and swim across water like the Chocobos in FF7 Rebirth. The commute to work would be a lot more fun.

