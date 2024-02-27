Gamers are very hesitant to accept remakes changing parts of iconic games, and that goes double for a series like Final Fantasy. Well, Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Remake changed Aerith’s final line, and fans aren’t happy.

Recommended Videos

Despite the game being four years old, Square Enix doesn’t think FF7 Remake is a finished product. In fact, with the release of FF7 Rebirth on the horizon, the publisher wants to ensure that gamers are able to play both games without running into any inconsistencies. However, while some alterations are being embraced, such as Tifa’s outfit, others are being panned.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Aerith’s final line has been altered in FF7 Remake, and they can’t seem to make heads or tails of it. Going from “I miss it. The steel sky.” to “The sky… I don’t like it.” is a significant change, and a lot of gamers feel like the original line held more weight.

Related: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Has an Amazing Story – And Too Many Mini-Games [Review]

However, there seems to be a reasonable explanation for the switch. In response to a fan being confused over the change, Mgata_official on X let everyone know that the new line has as much or even more meaning due to it being closer to the original Japanese dialogue. “Well, the new sentence is more similar to the Japanese one,” they said. “And, I think this is also the reference to Aerith’s hatred of the sky as ‘it takes away everyone she loves’ (her mom and Zack).”

With that explanation in mind, people seem to be more open to Aerith’s new line in FF7 Remake. It just goes to show that even great things can have room for improvement.

If you’re looking for more, here are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth.