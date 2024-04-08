Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Post-Endwalker MSQs in FFXIV, Listed

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Apr 7, 2024 11:00 pm
Image Source: Square Enix

FFXIV‘s Endwalker expansion alone is lengthy enough, but guess what? There are a ton more quests you have to do after that to continue the story, and to get ready for Dawntrail. Here’s a full list of post-Endwalker MSQs in FFXIV, including their unlocks and rewards.

Recommended Videos

Every Post-Endwalker Main Scenario Quest in FFXIV

At the time of writing, there are a total of 47 post-Endwalker quests for you to take on in FFXIV. These are spread out across five content patches that are meant to set up the main story leading to the Dawntrail expansion. We’ve listed them all down below, complete with their respective patches.

Do note that all quests will reward you with a small amount of Gil upon completion as well.

QuestPatchUnlocksRewards
Newfound Adventure6.1The Unending CodexWayfarer’s Tabard
Wayfarer’s Fingerless Gloves
Wayfarer’s Boots
Wayfarer’s Earcuff
Wayfarer’s Necklace
Bountiful Ruins6.1N/AN/A
Friends for the Road6.1N/AChoose one:
Giant Popoto x3
Baked Alien Soup x3
Sykon Salad x3
Allagan Silver Piece x2
Alzadaal’s Legacy6.1Alzadaal’s Legacy dungeonN/A
A Brother’s Grief6.1N/AN/A
Sharing the Wealth6.1N/AChoose one:
Giant Popoto x3
Sykon Compote x3
Sykon Bavarois x3
Allagan Silver Piece x2
Bridging the Rift6.1N/AN/A
Restricted Reading6.1N/AChoose one:
Piety Materia IX x1
Battledance Materia IX x1
Quickarm Materia IX x1
Quicktongue Materia IX x1
Void Theory6.1N/AN/A
A Satrap’s Duty6.1Newfound AdventureChoose one:
Heavens’ Eye Materia IX x1
Savage Aim Materia IX x1
Savage Might Materia IX x1
In Search of Azdaja6.2The Fell Court of Troia dungeonN/A
Shadowed Remnants6.2N/AChoose one:
Scallop Salad x3
Beef Stroganoff x3
Peach Juice x3
Sykon Cookie x3
Allagan Silver Piece x2
Where Everything Begins6.2N/AN/A
Groping in the Dark6.2N/AN/A
Nowhere to Run6.2N/AChoose one:
Piety Materia IX x1
Battledance Materia IX x1
Quickarm Materia IX x1
Quicktongue Materia IX x1
The Wind Rises6.2Storm’s Crown trialN/A
Return from the Void6.2N/AChoose one:
Heavens’ Eye Materia IX x1
Savage Aim Materia IX x1
Savage Might Materia IX x1
A World with Light and Life6.2N/AN/A
Buried Memory6.2Into the LightChoose one:
Scallop Curry x3
Pumpkin Ratatouille x3
Peach Tart x3
Thavnairian Chai x3
Allagan Silver Piece x2
Once More unto the Void6.3N/AN/A
A Cold Reunion6.3N/AN/A
Kindled Spirit6.3N/AChoose one:
Urchin Pasta x2
Melon Pie x2
Gyros x2
Piennolo Tomato Salad x2
Allagan Silver Piece x3
An Unforeseen Bargain6.3N/AChoose one:
Piety Materia IX x1
Battledance Materia IX x1
Quickarm Materia IX x1
Quicktongue Materia IX x1
King of the Mountain6.3Lapis Manalis dungeonN/A
A Dragon’s Resolve6.3N/AN/A
Paths Barred6.3N/AChoose one:
King Urchin Loaf x2
Melon Juice x2
Garlean Pizza x2
Loaghtan Rump Steak x2
Allagan Silver Piece x3
Desires Untold6.3Mount Ordeals trialChoose one:
Savage Might Materia IX x1
Savage Aim Materia IX x1
Heavens’ Eye Materia IX x1
Gods Revel, Lands Tremble6.3Hallowed and HarrowedN/A
Currying Flavor6.4N/AChoose one:
Urchin Pasta x2
Melon Pie x2
Gyros x2
Piennolo Tomato Salad x2
Allagan Silver Piece x3
Going Haam6.4The Aetherfront dungeonChoose one:
Piety Materia IX x1
Battledance Materia IX x1
Quickarm Materia IX x1
Quicktongue Materia IX x1
Like Fear to Flame6.4N/AN/A
The Fallen Empire6.4N/AN/A
Bonds of Trust6.4N/AChoose one:
King Urchin Loaf x2
Melon Juice x2
Garlean Pizza x2
Loaghtan Rump Steak x2
Allagan Silver Piece x3
Lunar Rendezvous6.4N/AN/A
The Red Side of the Moon6.4N/AN/A
Abyssal Dark6.4The Voidcast Dais trialChoose one:
Heavens’ Eye Materia IX x1
Savage Aim Materia IX x1
Savage Might Materia IX x1
The Dark Throne6.4You Win or You DaisAnother Moon Orchestrion Roll
Seeking the Light6.5 – Growing Light part 1N/AChoose one:
Honeyed Dragonfruit x2
Dragonfruit Blend x2
Marinated Broccoflower x2
Allagan Silver Piece x3
Appealing to the Masses6.5 – Growing Light part 1N/AChoose one:
Piety Materia IX x1
Battledance Materia IX x1
Quickarm Materia IX x1
Quicktongue Materia IX x1
In Defiance of Fate6.5 – Growing Light part 1N/AN/A
Back to Action6.5 – Growing Light part 1N/AChoose one:
Heavens’ Eye Materia IX x1
Savage Aim Materia IX x1
Savage Might Materia IX x1
Down in the Dark6.5 – Growing Light part 1The Lunar Subterrane dungeon
The Abyssal Fracture trial		Choose one:
Baked Eggplant x2
Spicy Stellar Soup x2
Tandoori Raptor x2
Allagan Silver Piece x3
Reunited at Last6.5 – Growing Light part 1N/AN/A
Growing Light6.5 – Growing Light part 1For Others to FollowN/A
When One Door Closes…6.55 – Growing Light part 2N/AN/A
The Game Is Afoot6.55 – Growing Light part 2N/AChoose one:
Baba Ghanoush x2
Caviar Sandwich x2
Caviar Canapes x2
Broccoflower Stew x2
Allagan Silver Piece x3
The Coming Dawn6.55 – Growing Light part 2Endwalker – Part 3
Endwalker – Part 4
Tomorrow’s Unknown		Knapsack

How to Continue the MSQ

continuing the msq in ffxiv

Of course, the more casual FFXIV players may find themselves lost in the story, especially if you’re taking extended breaks in-between the content drops. The good news is that you can always access the Unending Journey book in any inn room or from your journal for a quick refresher on what’s happened in the story so far, and this even allows you to replay past cutscenes.

It’s also very easy to jump straight back into the story even after a break. Just click on the quest name in the top left corner of the screen, and you’ll immediately be shown a quest marker on the map, indicating where you need to go to start the next MSQ.

And those are all of the post-Endwalker MSQs you need to do before Dawntrail. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and info on the game, including our take on the Path Infernal FF16 collab quest.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy XIV
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Ark Survival Ascended Console Commands & Cheats Listed
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Ark Survival Ascended Console Commands & Cheats Listed
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 7, 2024
Read Article What to Do at the Waterfall Cave in Dragon’s Dogma 2
A Gorechimera readying to fight an Arisen
Category: Guides
Guides
What to Do at the Waterfall Cave in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Alyssa Payne Alyssa Payne Apr 7, 2024
Read Article All Marble Trouble Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
monopoly go friends
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Marble Trouble Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Ark Survival Ascended Console Commands & Cheats Listed
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Ark Survival Ascended Console Commands & Cheats Listed
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 7, 2024
Read Article What to Do at the Waterfall Cave in Dragon’s Dogma 2
A Gorechimera readying to fight an Arisen
Category: Guides
Guides
What to Do at the Waterfall Cave in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Alyssa Payne Alyssa Payne Apr 7, 2024
Read Article All Marble Trouble Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
monopoly go friends
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Marble Trouble Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 6, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].