All Post-Endwalker MSQs in FFXIV, Listed

FFXIV‘s Endwalker expansion alone is lengthy enough, but guess what? There are a ton more quests you have to do after that to continue the story, and to get ready for Dawntrail. Here’s a full list of post-Endwalker MSQs in FFXIV, including their unlocks and rewards.
Every Post-Endwalker Main Scenario Quest in FFXIV
At the time of writing, there are a total of 47 post-Endwalker quests for you to take on in FFXIV. These are spread out across five content patches that are meant to set up the main story leading to the Dawntrail expansion. We’ve listed them all down below, complete with their respective patches.
Do note that all quests will reward you with a small amount of Gil upon completion as well.
|Quest
|Patch
|Unlocks
|Rewards
|Newfound Adventure
|6.1
|The Unending Codex
|Wayfarer’s Tabard
Wayfarer’s Fingerless Gloves
Wayfarer’s Boots
Wayfarer’s Earcuff
Wayfarer’s Necklace
|Bountiful Ruins
|6.1
|N/A
|N/A
|Friends for the Road
|6.1
|N/A
|Choose one:
Giant Popoto x3
Baked Alien Soup x3
Sykon Salad x3
Allagan Silver Piece x2
|Alzadaal’s Legacy
|6.1
|Alzadaal’s Legacy dungeon
|N/A
|A Brother’s Grief
|6.1
|N/A
|N/A
|Sharing the Wealth
|6.1
|N/A
|Choose one:
Giant Popoto x3
Sykon Compote x3
Sykon Bavarois x3
Allagan Silver Piece x2
|Bridging the Rift
|6.1
|N/A
|N/A
|Restricted Reading
|6.1
|N/A
|Choose one:
Piety Materia IX x1
Battledance Materia IX x1
Quickarm Materia IX x1
Quicktongue Materia IX x1
|Void Theory
|6.1
|N/A
|N/A
|A Satrap’s Duty
|6.1
|Newfound Adventure
|Choose one:
Heavens’ Eye Materia IX x1
Savage Aim Materia IX x1
Savage Might Materia IX x1
|
|In Search of Azdaja
|6.2
|The Fell Court of Troia dungeon
|N/A
|Shadowed Remnants
|6.2
|N/A
|Choose one:
Scallop Salad x3
Beef Stroganoff x3
Peach Juice x3
Sykon Cookie x3
Allagan Silver Piece x2
|Where Everything Begins
|6.2
|N/A
|N/A
|Groping in the Dark
|6.2
|N/A
|N/A
|Nowhere to Run
|6.2
|N/A
|Choose one:
Piety Materia IX x1
Battledance Materia IX x1
Quickarm Materia IX x1
Quicktongue Materia IX x1
|The Wind Rises
|6.2
|Storm’s Crown trial
|N/A
|Return from the Void
|6.2
|N/A
|Choose one:
Heavens’ Eye Materia IX x1
Savage Aim Materia IX x1
Savage Might Materia IX x1
|A World with Light and Life
|6.2
|N/A
|N/A
|Buried Memory
|6.2
|Into the Light
|Choose one:
Scallop Curry x3
Pumpkin Ratatouille x3
Peach Tart x3
Thavnairian Chai x3
Allagan Silver Piece x2
|Once More unto the Void
|6.3
|N/A
|N/A
|
|A Cold Reunion
|6.3
|N/A
|N/A
|Kindled Spirit
|6.3
|N/A
|Choose one:
Urchin Pasta x2
Melon Pie x2
Gyros x2
Piennolo Tomato Salad x2
Allagan Silver Piece x3
|An Unforeseen Bargain
|6.3
|N/A
|Choose one:
Piety Materia IX x1
Battledance Materia IX x1
Quickarm Materia IX x1
Quicktongue Materia IX x1
|King of the Mountain
|6.3
|Lapis Manalis dungeon
|N/A
|A Dragon’s Resolve
|6.3
|N/A
|N/A
|Paths Barred
|6.3
|N/A
|Choose one:
King Urchin Loaf x2
Melon Juice x2
Garlean Pizza x2
Loaghtan Rump Steak x2
Allagan Silver Piece x3
|Desires Untold
|6.3
|Mount Ordeals trial
|Choose one:
Savage Might Materia IX x1
Savage Aim Materia IX x1
Heavens’ Eye Materia IX x1
|Gods Revel, Lands Tremble
|6.3
|Hallowed and Harrowed
|N/A
|Currying Flavor
|6.4
|N/A
|Choose one:
Urchin Pasta x2
Melon Pie x2
Gyros x2
Piennolo Tomato Salad x2
Allagan Silver Piece x3
|Going Haam
|6.4
|The Aetherfront dungeon
|Choose one:
Piety Materia IX x1
Battledance Materia IX x1
Quickarm Materia IX x1
Quicktongue Materia IX x1
|
|Like Fear to Flame
|6.4
|N/A
|N/A
|The Fallen Empire
|6.4
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds of Trust
|6.4
|N/A
|Choose one:
King Urchin Loaf x2
Melon Juice x2
Garlean Pizza x2
Loaghtan Rump Steak x2
Allagan Silver Piece x3
|Lunar Rendezvous
|6.4
|N/A
|N/A
|The Red Side of the Moon
|6.4
|N/A
|N/A
|Abyssal Dark
|6.4
|The Voidcast Dais trial
|Choose one:
Heavens’ Eye Materia IX x1
Savage Aim Materia IX x1
Savage Might Materia IX x1
|The Dark Throne
|6.4
|You Win or You Dais
|Another Moon Orchestrion Roll
|Seeking the Light
|6.5 – Growing Light part 1
|N/A
|Choose one:
Honeyed Dragonfruit x2
Dragonfruit Blend x2
Marinated Broccoflower x2
Allagan Silver Piece x3
|Appealing to the Masses
|6.5 – Growing Light part 1
|N/A
|Choose one:
Piety Materia IX x1
Battledance Materia IX x1
Quickarm Materia IX x1
Quicktongue Materia IX x1
|In Defiance of Fate
|6.5 – Growing Light part 1
|N/A
|N/A
|Back to Action
|6.5 – Growing Light part 1
|N/A
|Choose one:
Heavens’ Eye Materia IX x1
Savage Aim Materia IX x1
Savage Might Materia IX x1
|Down in the Dark
|6.5 – Growing Light part 1
|The Lunar Subterrane dungeon
The Abyssal Fracture trial
|Choose one:
Baked Eggplant x2
Spicy Stellar Soup x2
Tandoori Raptor x2
Allagan Silver Piece x3
|Reunited at Last
|6.5 – Growing Light part 1
|N/A
|N/A
|Growing Light
|6.5 – Growing Light part 1
|For Others to Follow
|N/A
|When One Door Closes…
|6.55 – Growing Light part 2
|N/A
|N/A
|The Game Is Afoot
|6.55 – Growing Light part 2
|N/A
|Choose one:
Baba Ghanoush x2
Caviar Sandwich x2
Caviar Canapes x2
Broccoflower Stew x2
Allagan Silver Piece x3
|The Coming Dawn
|6.55 – Growing Light part 2
|Endwalker – Part 3
Endwalker – Part 4
Tomorrow’s Unknown
|Knapsack
How to Continue the MSQ
Of course, the more casual FFXIV players may find themselves lost in the story, especially if you’re taking extended breaks in-between the content drops. The good news is that you can always access the Unending Journey book in any inn room or from your journal for a quick refresher on what’s happened in the story so far, and this even allows you to replay past cutscenes.
It’s also very easy to jump straight back into the story even after a break. Just click on the quest name in the top left corner of the screen, and you’ll immediately be shown a quest marker on the map, indicating where you need to go to start the next MSQ.
And those are all of the post-Endwalker MSQs you need to do before Dawntrail. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and info on the game, including our take on the Path Infernal FF16 collab quest.