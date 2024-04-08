All Post-Endwalker MSQs in FFXIV, Listed

FFXIV‘s Endwalker expansion alone is lengthy enough, but guess what? There are a ton more quests you have to do after that to continue the story, and to get ready for Dawntrail. Here’s a full list of post-Endwalker MSQs in FFXIV, including their unlocks and rewards.

Recommended Videos

Every Post-Endwalker Main Scenario Quest in FFXIV

At the time of writing, there are a total of 47 post-Endwalker quests for you to take on in FFXIV. These are spread out across five content patches that are meant to set up the main story leading to the Dawntrail expansion. We’ve listed them all down below, complete with their respective patches.

Do note that all quests will reward you with a small amount of Gil upon completion as well.

Quest Patch Unlocks Rewards Newfound Adventure 6.1 The Unending Codex Wayfarer’s Tabard

Wayfarer’s Fingerless Gloves

Wayfarer’s Boots

Wayfarer’s Earcuff

Wayfarer’s Necklace Bountiful Ruins 6.1 N/A N/A Friends for the Road 6.1 N/A Choose one:

Giant Popoto x3

Baked Alien Soup x3

Sykon Salad x3

Allagan Silver Piece x2 Alzadaal’s Legacy 6.1 Alzadaal’s Legacy dungeon N/A A Brother’s Grief 6.1 N/A N/A Sharing the Wealth 6.1 N/A Choose one:

Giant Popoto x3

Sykon Compote x3

Sykon Bavarois x3

Allagan Silver Piece x2 Bridging the Rift 6.1 N/A N/A Restricted Reading 6.1 N/A Choose one:

Piety Materia IX x1

Battledance Materia IX x1

Quickarm Materia IX x1

Quicktongue Materia IX x1 Void Theory 6.1 N/A N/A A Satrap’s Duty 6.1 Newfound Adventure Choose one:

Heavens’ Eye Materia IX x1

Savage Aim Materia IX x1

Savage Might Materia IX x1 In Search of Azdaja 6.2 The Fell Court of Troia dungeon N/A Shadowed Remnants 6.2 N/A Choose one:

Scallop Salad x3

Beef Stroganoff x3

Peach Juice x3

Sykon Cookie x3

Allagan Silver Piece x2 Where Everything Begins 6.2 N/A N/A Groping in the Dark 6.2 N/A N/A Nowhere to Run 6.2 N/A Choose one:

Piety Materia IX x1

Battledance Materia IX x1

Quickarm Materia IX x1

Quicktongue Materia IX x1 The Wind Rises 6.2 Storm’s Crown trial N/A Return from the Void 6.2 N/A Choose one:

Heavens’ Eye Materia IX x1

Savage Aim Materia IX x1

Savage Might Materia IX x1 A World with Light and Life 6.2 N/A N/A Buried Memory 6.2 Into the Light Choose one:

Scallop Curry x3

Pumpkin Ratatouille x3

Peach Tart x3

Thavnairian Chai x3

Allagan Silver Piece x2 Once More unto the Void 6.3 N/A N/A A Cold Reunion 6.3 N/A N/A Kindled Spirit 6.3 N/A Choose one:

Urchin Pasta x2

Melon Pie x2

Gyros x2

Piennolo Tomato Salad x2

Allagan Silver Piece x3 An Unforeseen Bargain 6.3 N/A Choose one:

Piety Materia IX x1

Battledance Materia IX x1

Quickarm Materia IX x1

Quicktongue Materia IX x1 King of the Mountain 6.3 Lapis Manalis dungeon N/A A Dragon’s Resolve 6.3 N/A N/A Paths Barred 6.3 N/A Choose one:

King Urchin Loaf x2

Melon Juice x2

Garlean Pizza x2

Loaghtan Rump Steak x2

Allagan Silver Piece x3 Desires Untold 6.3 Mount Ordeals trial Choose one:

Savage Might Materia IX x1

Savage Aim Materia IX x1

Heavens’ Eye Materia IX x1 Gods Revel, Lands Tremble 6.3 Hallowed and Harrowed N/A Currying Flavor 6.4 N/A Choose one:

Urchin Pasta x2

Melon Pie x2

Gyros x2

Piennolo Tomato Salad x2

Allagan Silver Piece x3 Going Haam 6.4 The Aetherfront dungeon Choose one:

Piety Materia IX x1

Battledance Materia IX x1

Quickarm Materia IX x1

Quicktongue Materia IX x1 Like Fear to Flame 6.4 N/A N/A The Fallen Empire 6.4 N/A N/A Bonds of Trust 6.4 N/A Choose one:

King Urchin Loaf x2

Melon Juice x2

Garlean Pizza x2

Loaghtan Rump Steak x2

Allagan Silver Piece x3 Lunar Rendezvous 6.4 N/A N/A The Red Side of the Moon 6.4 N/A N/A Abyssal Dark 6.4 The Voidcast Dais trial Choose one:

Heavens’ Eye Materia IX x1

Savage Aim Materia IX x1

Savage Might Materia IX x1 The Dark Throne 6.4 You Win or You Dais Another Moon Orchestrion Roll Seeking the Light 6.5 – Growing Light part 1 N/A Choose one:

Honeyed Dragonfruit x2

Dragonfruit Blend x2

Marinated Broccoflower x2

Allagan Silver Piece x3 Appealing to the Masses 6.5 – Growing Light part 1 N/A Choose one:

Piety Materia IX x1

Battledance Materia IX x1

Quickarm Materia IX x1

Quicktongue Materia IX x1 In Defiance of Fate 6.5 – Growing Light part 1 N/A N/A Back to Action 6.5 – Growing Light part 1 N/A Choose one:

Heavens’ Eye Materia IX x1

Savage Aim Materia IX x1

Savage Might Materia IX x1 Down in the Dark 6.5 – Growing Light part 1 The Lunar Subterrane dungeon

The Abyssal Fracture trial Choose one:

Baked Eggplant x2

Spicy Stellar Soup x2

Tandoori Raptor x2

Allagan Silver Piece x3 Reunited at Last 6.5 – Growing Light part 1 N/A N/A Growing Light 6.5 – Growing Light part 1 For Others to Follow N/A When One Door Closes… 6.55 – Growing Light part 2 N/A N/A The Game Is Afoot 6.55 – Growing Light part 2 N/A Choose one:

Baba Ghanoush x2

Caviar Sandwich x2

Caviar Canapes x2

Broccoflower Stew x2

Allagan Silver Piece x3 The Coming Dawn 6.55 – Growing Light part 2 Endwalker – Part 3

Endwalker – Part 4

Tomorrow’s Unknown Knapsack

How to Continue the MSQ

Of course, the more casual FFXIV players may find themselves lost in the story, especially if you’re taking extended breaks in-between the content drops. The good news is that you can always access the Unending Journey book in any inn room or from your journal for a quick refresher on what’s happened in the story so far, and this even allows you to replay past cutscenes.

It’s also very easy to jump straight back into the story even after a break. Just click on the quest name in the top left corner of the screen, and you’ll immediately be shown a quest marker on the map, indicating where you need to go to start the next MSQ.

And those are all of the post-Endwalker MSQs you need to do before Dawntrail. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and info on the game, including our take on the Path Infernal FF16 collab quest.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more